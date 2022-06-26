To the editor — A new report from the National Academy of Sciences states that over 338,000 people could have been saved from the COVID-19 pandemic if the United States had Medicare for All.
Remember this; over 338,000 citizens were killed by our sociopathic, inconsistent, vindictive, bloated health care system. This system, defended by a bipartisan consensus of lawmakers, think tanks and media pundits, views us as livestock to be milked and discarded.
Know this; Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., voted to cut Medicare and Medicaid; Democratic Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell refused to support a Medicare for All Bill; and President Joe Biden said he would veto a Medicare for All Bill and lies about his support for a "public option." As for the political parties, Republican-controlled states refused to expand Medicaid and the DNC spends millions crushing primary challengers who support universal healthcare. When they're confronted, they obfuscate and lie about their complicity. They are worthless whores.
I call on every citizen to disregard the corporate propaganda spewed by the private medical industry; support state initiatives establishing universal health care like Whole Washington; harass every corrupt political scumbag who blocks universal health care; and withhold votes for political parties and their chosen candidates who refuse to support Medicare for All.
ELIAS HANSEN
Yakima
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.