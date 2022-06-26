To the editor — You recently ran a letter about the new national mental-health hotline starting July 16. The letter writer mentioned local Republican legislators, including myself, who last year voted against the bill (House Bill 1477) to fund the state’s “988” hotline, which will connect callers with mental-health crisis counseling and suicide-prevention help.
The reason I voted against HB 1477 is not because I oppose this hotline. The hotline is a good idea that could help many people in crisis in our state. I voted against this bill because it imposed a new and expensive tax on cellphone owners in Washington at a time when the state has had large revenue surpluses in recent years. In fact, our revenue surplus grew to $15 billion before the new state operating budget was passed this April.
Washington wireless consumers already pay nearly 32 percent of their bills in government taxes and fees, which ranks third-highest in this country.
Legislative Democrats should have funded the mental-health hotline with existing revenue instead of burdening people with more taxes. When you are sitting on billions in extra money, you don’t have to raise taxes to address an issue or fund a new program.
SEN. CURTIS KING
R-14th District, Yakima
