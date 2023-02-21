Christian evangelist Ken Gaub of Yakima was just a young man when he began spreading the gospel from a traveling bus and tent — humble beginnings that grew into a worldwide crusade that brought him international fame.
But the last six months of his life was probably his greatest display of his faith in Christ, said his daughter, Becki Gaub Segura.
Gaub died Thursday in Union Gap. He was 87.
His daughter said medical complications stemming from injuries he suffered in a car crash six months earlier led to his death.
From his roots as a preacher at tent revivals, his family’s musical act traveled the world. He went on to evangelize on some 700 radio stations and write multiple books. He was president of American Leaders for Middle East Peace, and got to know world leaders such as Muhammad Ali, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush and Israel's Shimon Peres.
His two-story Ken Gaub Ministries building just west of the Valley Mall was long a landmark in Union Gap.
On a warm Sunday night in August, Gaub was driving home from Portland when another vehicle blew a stop sign at St. Hilaire and Mieras roads in Yakima's East Valley and crashed into him, his daughter said.
He was just a mile from home when the crash happened.
“That changed our lives forever,” Segura said.
Gaub suffered 30 broken bones — 15 factures were in his face — and he underwent a 12-hour surgery to have his hip replaced and a pelvic bone reconstructed, she said.
Although Gaub’s fractures began to heal, his kidneys didn’t return to normal function, his daughter said.
“While he was getting better, able to stand up, they never could get his kidneys going, which eventually shut down,” Segura said.
Gaub was a young 87 before the crash; he mowed his yard, worked and traveled, she said.
“And to go from being so independent and busy to being trapped in a wheelchair, I think a lot of people would become bitter and even blame God,” his daughter said. “But not one time did I see him waver and even until the very end he believed God was going to heal him.
“And I said, ‘Well, you might have to fly home for him to do it.’ Unfortunately, I was correct. He is fully restored, but God took him home to do it.”
Early beginnings
Gaub was born in Loveland, Colo., and was 3 years old when his parents moved to Yakima to escape the religious pressures of family back home, according to an Oct. 15, 2005, Yakima Herald-Republic story by reporter Jane Gargas.
Ironically, Gaub became ordained by age 19, completed Bible school in Seattle, married Barbara Mains and moved to Kentucky, where he served as a pastor for two years, Segura said.
This is where his traveling ministry work began. He bought a semi-truck and large tent and began going into communities without churches to spread the gospel, she said.
“It was in the backwoods of Hazard,” Segura said.
He’d pull up, set up the tent, and people would gather and listen, she said.
“Back in those days you didn’t have to advertise ahead of time, you just put up a big tent and people would come out to see what it was,” Segura said.
He cherished Israel so much that he had made more than 160 trips there and brought more than 1,000 people along, she said.
"He wanted people to see true Israel and come back and be ambassadors for Israel," Segura said.
He was an ordained Pentecostal minister, although his message was interdenominational.
Christian crossover
Segura said traveling with her family and singing praises seemed normal. They were the Ken Gaub Family Singers.
“Basically, every week you’re in another town,” Segura said.
Gaub’s evangelism led to her visiting 45 countries by age 17, she said.
“There’s not another 17-year-old that can say that,” she said.
She likened her family to the Partridge Family, a 1970s television sitcom of a family music band that featured David Cassidy.
“I think growing up the way we did, I don’t think I even thought about it — it was normal,” she said. “If that’s all you know, you don’t know you’re not mainstream.”
During those years, Gaub saw value in the emergence of Christian rock, and embraced it.
But many Christians at the time didn’t approve of use of guitars and drums to spread the gospel, Segura said.
“That was the devil’s music,” she said of the sentiment of that time. “He saw the need for it and I think brought it more mainstream into churches.”
Segura said her father had a way of reaching people through unorthodox ways, such as Christian rock and comedy.
He often used stand-up comedy antics to get people to listen, she said. Often times, that ability allowed him in the doors of non-religious gatherings where he’d eventually preach the gospel.
“He had such a way — almost like standup comedy — where he could get the crowd laughing, whatever the convention was about, and always turn it around to God in the end,” Segura said. “So, it would always get him in the door at places where just a regular pastor would never be invited to come.”
A disarming approach
Gaub’s sense of humor and disarming approach allowed him to easily reach others, said longtime family friend Mark Fittin.
“It was never a heavy-handed thing,” Fittin said.
Fittin said he first met the Gaub family when they performed at a park in his home state of Missouri. Later he learned the Gaub family had a job opening for a roadie to set help set up and take down band equipment.
“I said, ‘Hey I can do that,’ so I moved out here,” Fittin said.
That was in 1986. Fittin still lives in Yakima.
He said he’s been treated like family by the Gaubs ever since.
“Every year on my birthday, on my wife’s birthday, he’d call us just to wish us a happy birthday,” Fittin said. “It doesn’t seem like much, but it means a lot.”
Fittin said Gaub was generous and helped many.
“If he saw a need, he tried to meet it, whether it be financially or someone needing to get their car fixed, he’d help," Fittin said.
A celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m. April 22 at Yakima Foursquare Church, 700 N. 40th Ave.
