“The gospel of Jesus Christ is simple, followers can make it complicated,” advised Elder David A. Bednar as he recently spoke to local members and guests of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
As a visiting apostle of the church from Salt Lake City, Utah, Bednar observed, “there is a common tie between the doctrine, the authority, and the ordinances of this church. That tie is Jesus Christ. How he organized his church in earlier days is the same way it is organized now in the church. Everything we do in the church is connected to Jesus Christ.”
Latter-day Saints and guests from north central Oregon and the Yakima Valley areas gathered in Selah and Yakima to listen during the weekend of June 2-5. Bednar spoke of having prophets, apostles, temples, and ordinances today just as they were in Bible times because God continues to love and bless all his children.
The fourth temple in Washington is under construction currently in Moses Lake. It is 20,000 square feet, but Bednar stated firmly, “there are no small temples.”
The temple in Salt Lake City, Utah, is more than 253,000 square feet but the ordinances and learning are the same in all Latter-day temples regardless of size or location. Other Washington temples are in Seattle, Spokane and Richland.
One ordinance common to all latter-day temples, for example, is baptism by immersion for the dead. Latter-day Saints believe everyone should have the opportunity to accept the teachings of Jesus Christ so members are baptized by proxy for their deceased ancestors.
Bednar compared this to practices in other faiths, such as the pilgrimages to Mecca by Islamic faithful dedicated to a deceased relative.
The Moses Lake Temple is scheduled for completion later this fall. It is situated on 17 acres beside Interstate 90. Exterior and interior construction continues as well as landscaping featuring abundant evergreens. Built of granite, the temple features apple blossoms and leaves carved in the stone over the arched windows honoring its Washington location.
An open house for the public will be announced prior to the temple dedication to follow.
