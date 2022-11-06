Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Henderson — To Kayla Rogers and Daniel Henderson of Yakima, a daughter, Violet May Rogers Henderson, 5 pounds, 2 ounces, on Oct. 20, 2022.
Lopez — To Brenda Lopez Basurto and Fernando Barajas of Yakima, a daughter, KattaLeia Zuri Barajas Lopez, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 10:42 p.m. on Oct. 20, 2022.
Ortega — To Alexis Cunningham and Alex Ortega of Yakima, a son, Carson Ortega, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 1:58 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2022. Grandparents are Christina and Thomas Cunningham of Yakima.
Daniels — To Ashley and Dustin Daniels of Yakima, a son, Dawson Gilbert Daniels, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, at 3:51 p.m. on Oct. 24, 2022.
Wak Wak — To Jessica Ann Wak Wak of Toppenish, a son, Ezekiel Joseph Lee Wak Wak, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 4:12 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022. Grandmother is Irma Lee Wak Wak of Toppenish.
Newman — To Kristian and Daniel Newman of Naches, a daughter, Karter Rae Newman, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 7:48 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022. Grandparents are James and Sonia Beattie and Peter and Eden Newman.
Gilmour — To Jasmine Heady and Cody Gilmour of Yakima, a daughter, Adalynn Gilmour, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, on Oct. 24, 2022.
Obispo — To Charmaine Partoza and Perlito Obispo Jr. of Zillah, a daughter, Pria Chlouvelle Partoza Obispo, 5 pounds, 8 ounces, at 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 25, 2022.
