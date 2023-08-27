MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital
Jimenez-Lopez — To Susana Lopez and Erik Jimenez of Yakima, a daughter, Emilia Quetzaly Jimenez-Lopez, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 1:16 p.m. on Aug. 5, 2023.
Johnston — To Kassidy Lea Morse and Lucas Johnston of Yakima, a daughter, Charlotte Ann Morse Johnston, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 12:24 p.m. on Aug. 5, 2023.
Hinajosa — To Brittney McGinty and Jesus Hinajosa of Yakima, a daughter, Violet Azalea Hinajosa, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 9:56 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2023. Grandparents are Vickie Turner and Zane McGinty and Martha Zamora, all of Yakima.
Avila — To Guadalupe Avila Trejo and Jesus Barrios Hernandez of Union Gap, a son, Mateo Barrios Avila, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 12:39 a.m. on Aug. 7, 2023. Grandparents are Feliciano Avila Hernandez and Claudia Trejo Resendiz and Angel Barrios Pelcastro and Beatriz Hernandez Vega, all of Mexico.
Hull — To Samantha Churchill and Andrew Hull of Yakima, a son, August Liam Hull, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, on Aug. 8, 2023. Grandparents are Nikki and Pat Churchill and Cindy Brasker and Roy Hull, all of Yakima.
Reifel — To Amanda and Benjamin Reifel of Moxee, a son, Jack Cameron Townsend Reifel, 9 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:22 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2023. Grandparents are Dan and Lorna Druffel of Pullman and Barry and Ellen Reifel of Yakima.
Cootes — To Skyler and Lynden Cootes, a son, Izaiah Boyis Cootes, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 9:36 a.m. on Aug. 8, 2023. Grandparents are Vanessa Wesley of Wapato and Allan and Delphinia Cootes of White Swan.
Nelson — To Alicia Reynolds and Mikel Nelson of Selah, a daughter, MaryJane Marley Nelson, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 8:35 a.m. on Aug. 9, 2023.
McLam — To Audrey Vandersluis and Jacob McLam of Yakima, a son, Banks Mitchell McLam, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 12:46 p.m. on Aug 9, 2023.
Chronister — To Nicole and Chad Chronister of Yakima, a son, Cohen Alan Chronister, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 8:43 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2023. Grandparents are James and Kelli Morozzo and Al and Deb Chronister, all of Yakima.
Carmichael — To Carly and Ryan Carmichael of Yakima, a son, Watson Dean Carmichael, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 9:23 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2023.
Rodriguez-Franco — To Veronica Rodriguez and Hector Velazquez of Wapato, a daughter, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 7:42 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2023. Grandparents are Carmen and Jose Renteria and Antonia and Hector Franco, all of Jalisco, Mexico.
Kramer — To Julie and Adam Kramer of Naches, a daughter, Jillian Leann Kramer, 9 pounds, 12 ounces, at 8:48 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2023.
Martinez — To Anjelica Mercado and Franco Martinez of Yakima, a son, Franco Juan-Miguel Martinez, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 11:19 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2023.
Guerrero — To Danitza and Jose Guerrero of Selah, a daughter, Cataleya Guerrero, 5 pounds, 11 ounces, at 2:11 a.m. on Aug. 12, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.