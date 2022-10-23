Yakima Valley Memorial hospital
Vaca Cisneros-Manon — To Aylin Vaca Cisneros and Rodrigo Campos Manon Jr. of Wapato, a son, Rodrigo Campos III, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8:39 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2022. Grandparents are Elizabeth and Adan Vaca of Wapato and Olivia and Rodrigo Campos of Wapato.
Osborne — To Katie Marie Dehnhoff and Kyle Patrick Osborne of Yakima, a son, Otto Tucker Osborne, 7 pounds, 6.8 ounces, at 8:05 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2022. Grandparents are Jeanie Tuesley of Anacortes and Rodney Dehnhoff of Yakima and Carol Osborne and Dave Osborne of Yakima.
Rivera — To Nikki Lee Gutierrez and Francisco Manuel Rivera of Yakima, a son, Xander Lucas Rivera, 9 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:31 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2022.
Sanchez — To Rosana Inez Benitez and Jesus Sanchez of Grandview, a son, Nathan Joseph Sanchez, 5 pounds, 1 ounce, at 3:08 a.m. on Oct. 7, 2022.
Goudy — To Lauren Ellen Spencer and Calvin Arrow Goudy-Lloyd, a son, Arrow Spencer Goudy, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 4:38 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2022. Grandparents are Yolanda Shock and Lester Spencer of Toppenish and Clarissa Saina and Moses Lloyd of White Swan.
Vulgamore — To Natasha Mary Eacrett and Aaron Eugene Vulgamore of Yakima, a daughter, Naveia Lynne Vulgamore, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 5:52 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2022. Grandparents are Tami Hall of Yakima and Barbara Heath of Yakima.
Ford — To Maxey Cole and Cassandra Rachel Ford of Moxee, a daughter, Chloe Rachel Ford, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 10:43 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2022. Grandparents are Philip and Theresa Burns of Yakima and Bryan and Jennifer Forde of Moxee.
Diaz — To Moises and Kristen Diaz of Wapato, a son, Kamden Ezekiel Diaz, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 3:02 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2022. Grandparents are David and Alicia Alvarado of Wapato and Jesus and Leonides Diaz of Wapato.
