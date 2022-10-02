Watershed Birth Center
Hines — To Tamara Brumley and Jeffrey Hines of Yakima, a daughter, Penelope Hines, 6 pounds, 11.75 ounces, at 11:18 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2022. Grandparents are Norma and the late Wade Brumley of Yakima, and Jane and the late Alan Hines of Yakima.
Cruz — To David and Jasmine (Solano) Cruz, Toppenish, a daughter, Mizuki Cruz, 6 pounds, 6.75 ounces, at 9:15 a.m. on September 25, 2022.
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Cortez — To Ana Maria Cortez and Manuel Peña Moreno of Yakima, a son, David Peña Cortez, on Sept. 18, 2022.
Blizniak — To Hailey Rademacher Blizniak and Michael Patrick Blizniak of Yakima, a daughter, Maple Saiorse Blizniak, 5 pounds, 6.6 ounces, at 9:01 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2022. Grandparents are Abbi and John Spilker of Spokane and Michael and Debbie Blizniak of Marilla, N.Y.
Carrillo — To Celia Carrillo Lopez and Javier Magana Patino of Yakima, a son, Jose Alexander Magana Carrillo, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, on Sept. 15, 2022. Grandparents are Luis Carrillo Flores and Bertha Carrillo and Secundino Magana and Maria del Refugia Maldonado, all of Mexico.
Villa — To Mercedes Villa Diaz and Jesus Coronel Salgado of Toppenish, a son, Ricardo Coronel Villa, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 4:49 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2022.
Peterson — To Danielle Mann and Johnny Peterson of Naches, a daughter, Alora Etta Mae Peterson, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 8:20 a.m. on Sept. 13, 2022. Grandparents are Laurie Sisson, Mark Sisson and Dale and Liz Mann.
Perez — To Dominique Rivera-Perez and Michael Perez of Yakima, a daughter, Honey Amora Perez, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 10:54 a.m. on Set. 12, 2022.
St. Hilaire — To Julie and Adam St. Hilaire of Ellensburg, a son, Oliver Patrick St. Hilaire, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 4:25 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2022.
Sherbahn — To Mercedes Herrera and Brady Sherbahn of Yakima, a daughter, Presley Jean Sherbahn, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 1:57 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2022. Grandparents are Patty Herrera and Marios Herrera of Yakima, Michael Birch of Colville and Gina Beaudoin of Stevenson.
Weller — To Jessica Renee Luttrell and Justin Michael Weller of Yakima, a son, Jacson Michael Weller, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 6:43 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2022.
