Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Orellana – To Samantha and Emerson Orellana of Yakima, a son, Zaden Joel Orellana, 9 pounds at 8:25 a.m. May 6, 2022.
Conrad – To Ashlee Kezele and Ryan Conrad of Yakima, a son, Leerye Maddox Conrad, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 8 a.m. on May 6, 2022. Grandparents are Patti Lee Butler and the late Randy Kezele of Michigan and Jessica McCarl of Ephrata.
Hougan – To Angela and Jed Hougan of Yakima, a daughter, Marley Ann, 6.3 pounds at 12:56 p.m. on May 5, 2022. Grandparents are Dick and Sandy Rowland of Yakima and Craig and Sharon Hougan of East Wenatchee.
Contreras – To Katia Idalid-Cabrera and Carlos Contreras-Guitierrez of Yakima a daughter, Elena Mae Contreras, 6 pounds 10 ounces at 3:07 p.m. on May 1, 2022.
Moody – To Anastassia Feltes and Benjamin Moody of Richland, a daughter, Zyn Raye Moody, 6 pounds 14 ounces at 1:51 a.m. on May 3, 2022.
Rojas Abarca – To Giseel Abarca and Jesus Rojas of Yakima, a son, Jesus Rojas Abarca, at 8:25 a.m. on May 8, 2022.
Dickey-Delarosa – To Jessica Delarosa and Isaiah Dickey of Yakima, a son, Isaiah Dickey-Delarosa, 7 pounds 1 ounce at 12:47 p.m. on May 6, 2022.
Castillo – To Nyiana Bickle and Joseph Castillo of Yakima, a daughter, Ziliyah Ailani Castillo, 7 pounds 2 ounces at 2:28 p.m. on May 9, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.