MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital
Marceau-Marmolejo — To Graciella Marceau and Gabriel Marmolejo of Yakima, a daughter, Yannelli Elena Marmolejo, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 4:47 a.m. on March 7, 2023.
Johnson-Lee — To Aspyn Lee Johnson and Welson Wa-Shing Lee of Selah, a daughter, Sofia Joelle Lee, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 12:26 p.m. on March 6, 2023. Grandparents are Kim and Dale Johnson of Selah and Franky and Suzanne Lee of Selah.
Vargas-Renteria — To Elizette Margaritte Vargas and Wilfrido Oseguera Renteria of Yakima, a son, Jiraiya Paul Osequera Vargas, 7 pounds, 6.5 ounces, at 3:56 p.m. on March 6, 2023.
Arredondo-Aguilar — To Casandra Arredondo and Salvador Aguilar of Granger, a son, Leonardo Aguilar, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 11:24 a.m. on March 6, 2023.
Valicoff-Petrini — To Andre Noelle Valicoff and Cristian Dan Petrini of Yakima, a son, Enzo Valicoff Petrini, 6 pounds, 7.5 ounces, at 8:38 p.m. on March 3, 2023.
Heuerman — To Jenny Liane and Kevin Michael Heuerman of Yakima, a son, Finley Michael Heuerman, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 10:56 p.m. on March 4, 2023. Grandparents are Ken and Jann Watts of Prescott, Ariz., and Ronald and Elizabeth Heuerman of Alta Loma, Calif.
Lake-Hunter — To Alyssa Gene Lake and Tyson Allan Hunter of Yakima, a daughter, Kayzie Elisa Hunter, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 11:20 a.m. on March 3, 2023.
