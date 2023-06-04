MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital
Lynch-Shellenberger — To Brooklyn Kay Madison Lynch and Noah Thomas Shellenberger of Yakima, a son, Maxwell Dean Shellenberger, 8 pounds, 0.5 ounces, at 3:52 a.m. on May 19, 2023. Grandparents are Blaine and Bethany Lynch of Yakima and Erika Maib and Marc Shellenberger of Yakima.
Becerra-Aveldano — To Adrianna Elizabeth Becerra and Jason Chavez Aveldano of Yakima, a son, Emilio Gael Chavez Becerra, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 12:08 a.m. on May 18, 2023.
Brock — To Tiffany L. King and Nicholas J. Brock of Yakima, a daughter, Amelia Rayne Brock, 10 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:52 p.m. on April 30, 2023. Grandparents are Jake and Amanda King of Yakima.
Taylor — To Benjamin and Grecia Taylor of Yakima, a son, Theodore Sterling Taylor, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:25 p.m. on May 17, 2023.
Verwey — To Joshua and Samantha Verway of Yakima, a son, Walter Elliott Verwey, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 6:54 a.m. on May 24, 2023.
Sierra Najera-Villa-Ramirez — To Sandra Yesenia Sierra Najera and Alejandro Villa Ramirez of Granger, a daughter, Luz Maria Villa, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 3:09 p.m. on May 16, 2023. Grandparents are Benita Guadalupe of Mexico and Andres Villa and Maria Magdalena of Mexico.
Chavez-Montiel — To Sophie Chantel Chavez and Marcos Montiel Jr. of Yakima, a daughter, Emily Isabella Montiel, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 12:22 p.m. on May 19, 2023. Grandparents are Norina Fernandez and Hugo Chavez of Sunnyside and Syliva Montiel and Luis Mendoza of Sunnyside.
Cruz — To Eduardo Mendoza and Jennell Monique Cruz of Wapato, a son, Eduardo JR Mendoza Cruz, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 6:59 p.m. on May 20, 2023. Grandparents are Sylvia and Olivia Perales of Sunnyside and Elena and Aldalardo Mendoza Cruz of Wapato.
Cortez — To Ricardo Cortez Mojarro and Jessica Cortez of Moxee, a son, Nikolai Cortez, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 1:44 p.m. on May 23, 2023. Grandparents are Hope Ros and Jesus Correa of Pasco and Guadalupe Cortez and Berenice Cortez of Tecomán, Colima, Mexico.
Briggs — To Tawnya S. Briggs of Yakima, a son, Jordan Michael Briggs, 7 pounds, 10.3 ounces, at 2:31 p.m. on May 25, 2023.
Lopez-Moran — To Rosie Lopez and Henry Moran of Yakima, a son, Carlos Moran Lopez II (Jr), 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 11:20 p.m. on May 25, 2023.
Carrillo — To Alfredo and Nicole Carrillo of Moxee, a daughter, Amilia Carrillo, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 11:47 p.m. on May 24, 2023.
Vasquez-Najera — To Yaritza Vasquez and Guillermo Najera of Wapato, a son, Liam Najera, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 8:32 a.m. on May 24, 2023. Grandparents are Eleuterio and Maria Vasquez of Wapato and Teodoro and Maria Najera of Sunnyside.
Kovach — To Jared and Katelyne Kovack of Yakima, a daughter, Jordyn Cassidy Kovach, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 11:03 a.m. on May 22, 2023. Grandparents are Jennifer Tyler of Yakima and Pamela Kovach and Joseph Kovach of Yakima.
Soto Solis-Diaz — To Maria Teresa Soto Solis and Angel Lopez Diaz of Yakima, a daughter, Itzel Jasmin Lopez, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 1:41 p.m. on May 22, 2023.
