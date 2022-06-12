Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Johnson — To Marianne Plath and Brody Johnson of Yakima, a son, Bennett William Johnson, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 4:09 p.m. on May 25, 2022. Grandparents are Rick and Lisa Plath and Will and Carrie Johnson, all of Yakima.
Garcia — To Perla Jacqueline Garcia and Juan Carlos Garcia-Madrigal of Yakima, a daughter, Carolina Eleanor Garcia, 7 pounds 3 ounces, at 5:45 p.m. on May 28, 2022.
Lewis — To Victoria Slockish and Frank Alfred Lewis III of White Swan, a daughter, Jessica Lewis, 5 pounds 6 ounces, on May 26, 2022.
Hernandez — To Ariana Hernandez Garcia and Efren Garcia Tapia of Yakima, a daughter, Valeria Garcia Hernandez, 7 pounds 3 ounces, at 8:06 a.m. May 20, 2022.
Garza — To Lucero Gutierrez and Santos Ramon Garza of Moxee, a daughter, Ehlani Reign Garza, 7 pounds 13 ounces, at 10:44 p.m. May 27, 2022. Grandparents are Jose and Maria Gutierrez and Santos and Delores Garza.
Mercado — To Aracely Garcia Mercado and Martin Garcia Madrigal of Wapato, a daughter, Emmalu Aramar Garcia Mercado, 6 pounds 14 ounces, at 1:34 p.m. May 25, 2022. Grandparents are Luciano Mercado and Emma Navarette and Abel Garcia and Angelita Madrigal.
Cavender — To Cindy Louise Cavender and Brandon Lee Cavender of Yakima, a daughter, Audrey Anne Cavender, 5 pounds 3 ounces, at 2:19 p.m. May 26, 2022.
Schmidt — To Samantha Rose Schmidt and Kameron Timothy Schmidt of Yakima, a son, Kaden Moran Schmidt, 8 pounds 3 ounces, at 7:55 p.m. May 25, 2022. Grandparents are Jen and Don Jackson of Milton-Freewater, Ore. and Brad and Michelle Schmidt of Yakima.
Cruz — To Fabiola Martinez and Izic Ivan Cruz of Toppenish, a daughter, Alinah Nevaeh Cruz, 6 pounds 7.5 ounces, at 9:16 p.m. May 25, 2022.
Vukonich — To Kyla Ann Schmidt Vukonich and Johnathan Paul Vukonich, a daughter, Kona Marie Vukonich, 8 pounds 4 ounces, at 10:50 a.m. on May 31, 2022. Grandparents are Ruth and Jim Wilson of Tieton and Paul Vukonich and Tina Brock of Ronald.
Rodriguez — To Nikky Janea Gomez and Izaac Zachary Rodriguez of Yakima, a daughter, Tatum Rae Rodriguez, 7 pounds 13.7 ounces, at 9:50 a.m. June 1, 2022.
Fisher — To Allysen Gabriella Fisher and Derek James Fisher, a daughter, Blakely Tatum Fisher, 8 pounds 8 ounces, at 2:15 p.m. June 1, 2022. Grandparents are Felix and Karen Hernandez and Kevin and Lorrie Fisher, all of Yakima.
Prosser Memorial Hospital
Stairet — To Michelle and James Stairet of Prosser, a daughter, 8 pounds, 1.5 ounces, on April 11, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.