MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital
Spencer-Howard — To Latasha Spencer and Royce Howard of Toppenish, a daughter, Amarii Sally Spencer-Howard, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 2:11 p.m. on June 14, 2023. Grandparents are Pamela Paul of Omak and Byron Spencer Sr. of Toppenish and Odena Howard of Toppenish and Ish Dougi of Santa Fe.
Delgado — To Nancy Delgado Plazda and Noel Saucedo of Moxee, a daughter, Nailini Eva Saucedo Delgado, 5 pounds, 7 ounces, at 11:58 a.m. on June 14, 2023.
Naveen — To Pushpa Moltan and Naveen Ravikumar of Selah, a daughter, Nakshathra Naveen, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, on June 14, 2023.
Alvarez — To Alyssa and Luis Alvarez of Yakima, a daughter, Elise Avery Alvarez, 6 pounds, 14.6 ounces, at 3:44 p.m. on June 17, 2023. Grandparents are Celia Nava and Jose and Vitalina Alvarez, all of Yakima.
Kerney — To Samantha Kerney and Donald Gardner of Yakima, a son, Oliver Lee Daniel Kerney, 9 pounds, 6 ounces, at 10:33 a.m. on June 16, 2023. Grandparents are Cindy and Dan Kerney of Yakima and Carol Webley of Union Gap.
Powell — To Tarah and Jeffrey Powell of Yakima, a son, Henry Levi Powell, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, on June 16, 2023.
Jeffs — To Amethyst Goodman and William Jeffs of Yakima, a daughter, Oaklyn Anna Lee Jeffs, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 1:41 am. on June 17, 2023. Grandparents are Karlene and Daniel Alvarez of Yakima and Nicki LaFever of Newport Beach, Calif.
Zeutenhorst — To Erika and Jake Zeutenhorst of Selah, a son and a daughter, Wesley Ward Zeutenhorst, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 11:35 a.m. on June 15, 2023; and Reece Christine Zeutenhorst, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 11:37 a.m. on June 15, 2023.
