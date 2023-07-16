MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital
Sanchez Osorio — To Vanessa Osorio and Jose Sanchez of Yakima, a son, Roman Trinidad Sanchez Osorio, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 5:02 a.m. on June 30, 2023.
Agee — To Jilan and Zackory Agee of Selah, a daughter, Arayah Celeste Agee, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 11:42 p.m. on June 30, 2023.
Tahkeal — To Jayleen Theresa-Dene Wahsise of Wapato, a son, Tariq Ayden Tahkeal, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 5:05 p.m. on June 29, 2023. Grandparents are Lavern and Jared Sampson of Wapato and Thomas Wahsise of Toppenish.
Acosta Diaz — To Mayra Castillo Perez and Felipe de Jesus Acosta Diaz, a son, Felipe Mateo Acosta Diaz, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:28 p.m. on June 29, 2023. Grandparents are Angela and Miguel Castillo and Luzaro Acosta and Silvia Diaz, all of Mexico.
Moreno — To Marlo Moreno and Omar Moreno Servin of Yakima, a son, Luca Jay Moreno, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 4:43 p.m. on June 29, 2023.
Ash — To Harmony and Spenser Ash of Yakima, a girl, Noel Yu-Feng Ash, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 8:28 a.m. on June 29, 2023.
Pacheco — To Adilen de los Reyes and Santana Cruz Pacheco of Yakima, a son, Santana Pacheco, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 11:10 a.m. on June 28, 2023.
Roybal — To Yesenia Albarran and Brandon Roybal of Yakima, a son, Lukas Juan-Carlos Roybal, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 8:06 a.m. on June 28, 2023. Grandparents are Angelina Vela of Wapato and Dale and Martha Roybal.
Lamas — To Aisha Lamas of Yakima, a son, Taevian Izyais Lamas, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 6:57 p.m. on June 25, 2023. Grandparents are Erika Lamas and Feliciano and Genoveva Lamas of Yakima.
Hernandez — To Yesica Amairany Blanco Martinez and Julio Cesar Hernandez of Wapato, a son, Julio Cesar Hernandez, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 5:03 p.m. on July 1, 2023.
