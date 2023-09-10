MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital
Walker — To Karmon Rosencrance and Travis Walker of Moxee, a son, Koyote Scott Walker, 7 pounds 10 ounces, at 2:14 a.m. on Aug. 22, 2023.
López — To Eunicia Gomez Ruiz and Melecio López Feliciano of Sunnyside, a son, Logan López, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 8:37 a.m. on Aug. 23, 2023.
Garcia — To Arianna Rosales and Ricky Garcia of Toppenish, a girl, Zariah Lyza Garcia, 7 pounds, at 9:27 a.m. on Aug. 24, 2023.
Petruzziello — To Cristina Garcia and Stefano Uriah Petruziello of Yakima, a daughter, Elyna Sofia Petruziello, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 5:41 p.m. on Aug. 24, 2023. Grandparents are Eugene and Olivia Garcia of Yakima, John Michael Petruziello of Yelm and Linda Swenson of Yakima.
Lilly — To Tiffani Nicole Wildman and Chanceler Mason Lilly of Yakima, a son, Theodore Lucian Lilly, 5 pounds, 15.4 ounces, at 8:37 p.m. on Aug. 24, 2023. Grandparents are Ray and Vivian Wildman of Yakima.
Bice — To Kassandra Bice and Brady Foster Bice of Yakima, a daughter, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 7:20 a.m. on Aug. 25, 2023.
Gallegos — To Alissa Grass Gallegos and John Raymond Gallegos Jr. of Selah, a boy, 9 pounds 4.1 ounces, at 8:21 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2023.
Mendoza — Maria Elena Rivera Magdalena and Cristopher Ignacio Mendoza Vargas of Union Gap, a daughter, Aalyah Anaelle Mendoza, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 10:02 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2023.
Parker — Destiny Hope Ray and Zachary Aaron Parker of Yakima, a daughter, Avaria Jane Parker, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 8:53 a.m. on Aug. 28, 2023. Grandparents are Jamie and Jason Nelson and Jaki and Frank Parker, all of Yakima.
