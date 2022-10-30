Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Austin — To Courtney and Brandon Austin, a son, Benjamin Allan Austin, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 7:09 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2022. Grandparents are Tracy Spadoni and Rob Crouch of Bellevue and Tracy and Jeff Austin of Yakima.
Gomez — To Eliza Rosales and Alfredo Gomez, a daughter, Eliana Leah Gomez, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 10:21 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2022. Grandparents are Sandra Valencia and Mario Rosales of Wapato and Esmeralda and Roberto Gomez of Wapato.
Kintner — Diana Renteria and Austin Kintner, a son, Kruz Lee Kintner, 3 pounds, 4 ounces, at 10:54 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2022. Grandparents are Santa Rodriguez and Blas Melendez of Wapato and Desiree and Ron Kintner of Everett.
Alvarez Melgoza — To Jennifer Melgoza and Hugo Alvarez Rodriguez, a son, Tommie Jahdiel Alvarez Melgoza, 7 pounds, at 5:23 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2022.
Peyser — To Taylor and Edward Peyser, a son, Theodore Chase Peyser, 5 pounds, 4 ounces, at 3:25 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2022.
Smith — To JoAnn and Evan Smith, a son, Lincoln Frederick Smith, 7 pounds, at 6:03 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2022. Grandparents are VaLoy Poriscoe of Selah and Paul and Sheri Smith of Cowiche.
Negrete — To Jessica and Abraham Negrete, a son, Evan James Negrete, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 7:48 a.m. on Oct. 13, 2022. Grandparents are Julie Frazier and Mario Baldoz of Toppenish and Wapato and Gloria and Abraham Negrete of Tacoma and Colima.
Guerrero — To Cassandra Galvan and Ramon Guerrero, a daughter, Mila Alia Guerrero, 5 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:59 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2022.
Hernandez Martinez — To Berenice Martinez Alvarez and Juan Hernandez Juarez, a daughter, Rosa Guadalupe Hernandez Martinez, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2022.
Ross — To Kyliann and Jacob Ross, a daughter, Brielle Linn Ross, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 4:28 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2022.
Ponce — To Brandy Miranda and Miguel Ponce, a son, Xander Baltazar Ponce, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 10:57 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2022. Grandparents are Kimberley and Domingo Miranda of Wapato and Christina and Baltazar Ponce of Wapato.
LeRove — To Ashley LeRove, a daughter, Olivia Lovetta Fern LeRove, 4 pounds, 14 ounces, at 5:41 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2022.
John — To Hortencia Hernandez and Arrion John, a daughter, Joanna Ari John, at 9:05 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022.
