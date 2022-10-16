Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Wilson — To Garion Wilson and Karly Forbes of Yakima, a daughter, Ella Ann Wilson, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 11:29 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2022. Grandparents are Kendra and Jim Forbes of Yakima, and Shenna and Dennis Wilson of Yakima.
Bishop — To Kyle and Gloria Bishop, a son, Aaron Gordon Bishop, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 9:19 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2022.
Blackledge — To Ryan and Alexandra Blackledge of Selah, a daughter, Rose Lynn Blackledge, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 10:57 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2022. Grandparents are Rusty and Melissa Blackledge of Selah.
Comer — To Michael Comer and Sofie Gulley of Yakima, a boy, Clyde James Comer, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 4:13 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2022. Grandparents are Barbara and Eddie Gulley of Yakima and Candi and John Comer of Selah.
Sanchez — To Anthony Sanchez and Meranda Hawkins of Yakima, a son, Jaxton Eli Bray Sanchez, 8 pounds, 0.7 ounces, at 8:17 a.m. on Oct. 1, 2022. Grandparents are Christine Haley and Timothy Hawkins of Yakima, and Alicia Alverez and Guadalupe Sanchez of Yakima.
Treece — To Rodney and Alejandra Treece of Zillah, a daughter, Riley Willow Treece, 7 pounds, 15.6 ounces, at 6:13 a.m. on Oct. 1, 2022.
Rowden — To Dyllan and Erin Rowden of Yakima, a son, Hayden Spencer Rowden, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 6:55 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2022. Grandparents are Jeremy and Becky Jameson of Yakima, and Delmar and Mary Rowden and Roz and Nate Stowe of Yakima.
Klaus — To Kayla Marie Hitchcock and Cory Scott Klaus of Yakima, a daughter, Kinsley Layne Klaus, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:23 a.m. on Sept. 20, 2022. Grandparents are Katina and Randy Cyr of Tieton and Jay Klaus of Goodyear, Ariz.
Prosser Memorial Hospital
McClain — To Kristen and Joshua McClain of Benton City, a son, 6 pounds, 5.4 ounces, on Sept. 2, 2022.
Huth — To Rocio and Shane Huth of Prosser, a son, 9 pounds, 4 ounces, on Sept. 4, 2022.
Palencia — To Sylvia and Jose Palencia of Grandview, a daughter, 5 pounds, 3.8 ounces, on Sept. 4, 2022.
Reynosa — To Leslie De Los Santos and Jordany Reynosa of Grandview, a daughter, 8 pounds, 9.5 ounces, on Sept. 8, 2022.
Williams — To Allyson and Zachary Williams of Granger, a son, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, on Sept. 9, 2022.
Madera — To Sandra Cuevas Carrillo and Gerardo Madera of Grandview, a daughter, 5 pounds, 8 ounces, on Sept. 10, 2022.
Lupercio — To Esmeralda and Refugio Lupercio of Grandview, a daughter, 7 pounds, 14.6 ounces, on Sept. 19, 2022.
Kollmar — To Amanda and Koty Kollmar of Grandview, a son, 6 pounds, 12.5 ounces, on Sept. 24, 2022.
Koopmans — To Corryn and Micah Koopmans of Prosser, a son, 7 pounds, 15.5 ounces, on Sept. 28, 2022.
Garcia — To Shasta Bonewell and Antonio Garcia of Mabton, a son, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, on Sept. 30, 2022.
Soto-Carreon — To Dora Campos-Serna and Ramiro Soto-Carreon of Sunnyside, a daughter, 6 pounds, 14.2 ounces, on Sept. 30, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.