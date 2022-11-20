Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Young — To James and Alexandra Young of Yakima, a son, Cassius Alexander Young, 7 pounds, 15 ounces at 7:58 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2022. Grandparents are Steve and Lisa Krouse of Yakima.
Arroyo — To Michael Flores and Estefany Lizola of Yakima, a daughter, Alani Joanna Boleto Flores Arroyo, 6 pounds, 8 ounces at 9:57 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2022.
Hancock-LeRoue — To Brock Hancock and Victoria LeRoue of Yakima, a son, Mavrik Jay Hancock-LeRoue, 6 pounds, 3.6 ounces at 6:12 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2022.
Dennis — To Zachary Dennis and Dawn Wiley of Yakima, a son, Zachary Sawyer-Nashtenn Dennis, 9 pounds, 9.1 ounces at 9:44 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2022. Grandparents are Grant Wiley and Michelle Yates of Yakima and Brian and Monette Dennis of Yakima.
Evangeline — To Amanda White of Yakima, a daughter, Paris Evangeline, 8 pounds at 10:49 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2022.
Ontiveros — To Mario and Jennifer Ontiveros of Yakima, a daughter, Kaylani Ontiveros, 7 pounds, 5.3 ounces at 7:35 a.m. on Nov. 5. Grandparents are Griselda and Adan Ochoa of Yakima and Petra Andrade and Mario Ontiveros, and Jerry Paddila of Yakima.
Piel Umtuch — To Jed Umtuch and Chloey Piel of White Swan, a son, Levi Adam Piel-Umtuch, 9 pounds, 7 ounces at 8:17 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2022. Grandparents are Cara Piel of White Swan and Jolena and Joseph Thomas, White Swan.
Barton — To Kevin and Olivia Barton of Yakima, a daughter, Alaina Taylor Barton, 9 pounds, 3.6 ounces at 2:34 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2022.
Mendez — To Ricardo Mendez and Vanessa Sanchez of Toppenish, a daughter, Aurora Graciela Gil Mendez, 6 pounds, 13.9 ounces at 7:16 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2022.
McLeod — To Robert and Emma McLeod of Selah, a son, Robert Joseph McLeod, 8 pounds, 10 ounces at 2:46 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2022.
Frank — To Andy and Gabrielle Frank of Yakima, a daughter, Billie Patricia Frank on Nov. 8, 2022. Grandparents are Patti Hammill and Lionel Davis of Seattle and WD and Betsy Frank of Yakima.
Gorospe — To Shawn and Amber Gorospe, of Selah, a daughter, Valarie Gorospe, 7 pounds, 12 ounces at 5:23 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2022.
Conseco — To Rafael and Nicole Canseco, a son, Nathaniel Julian Conseco, 8 pounds, 9 ounces at 11:42 a.m. on Nov. 6, 2022.
