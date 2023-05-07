MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital

Pati — To Allison Wingerter and Darius Pati of Yakima, a daughter, Myla Jean Pati, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, at 7:15 p.m. on April 30, 2023. Grandparents are Amy and Greg Wingerter of Yakima and Josie and Vite Pati of Westminster, Calif.

Janshen — To Zannah Roller and Justin Janshen of Yakima, a son, Elyas Diego Janshen, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, at 4:32 a.m. on April 18, 2023. Grandparents are Carmen McClintock and Stephan and Chris Herrera, all of Yakima.

Abbott — To Chelsey and Nathan Abbott of Yakima, a daughter, Kamrynn Noelle Abbott, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 11:06 a.m. on April 18, 2023. Grandparents are Debbie Ruff, Rick Donaldson, Derek and Joy Abbott and Linda Ford, all of Yakima.

Colindres — To Jayla Colindres and Said Colindres Rodriguez of Yakima, a daughter, Camila Jean Colindres, 10 pounds, 2 ounces, at 8:25 a.m. on April 21, 2023. Grandparents are Jason Krause of Yakima and Will and Betty Colindres of Honduras.

Trujillo — To Reanna Solis and Christopher Trujillo of Yakima, a daughter, Serenity Rose Trujillo, 8 pounds, 2 ounces at 5:22 a.m. on April 21, 2023. Grandparents are Royce Bench and Salvador Solis of Yakima and Shirley Westhead and Mike Trujillo of Madera.