MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital
Blomgren — To True and Daniel Blomgren, a daughter, Miller Anderson Blomgren, 6 pounds, at 11:28 a.m. on May 13, 2023. Grandparents are Hilary Martian and Robert Gomez of Yakima and Jeanie Alexander and Stuart Blomgren of Yakima.
Palomino — To Audrey and Omar Palomino, a son, Lucas Roberto Palomino, 7 pounds, at 2:38 a.m. on May 15.
Bautista — To Cassandra and Gilberto Bautista, a daughter, Camila Bautista, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 11:01 a.m. on May 8, 2023.
Tye — To Brittnay Bradshaw and Zackery Tye, a daughter, Kierra Aliliana Tye, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:25 p.m. on May 11, 2023.
Mora — To Maribel Gutierrez and Gilberto Mora, a daughter, Camila Ariana Mora, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 11:49 p.m. on May 11, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.