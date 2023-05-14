MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital
Mendoza — To Enrique Mendoza and Jazmin Vargas of Yakima, a daughter, Gianna Isabella Mendoza, 8 pounds, 5.8 ounces at 3:17 p.m. April 25, 2023.
Martinez — To Cesar and Karla Martinez of Yakima, a daughter, Sheccid Yarenzi Martinez-Martinez, 7 pounds, 5 ounces at 8:33 a.m. April 25, 2023. Grandparents are Bertha Ornelas and Jaime Mendoza of Jalisco, Mexico and Rosa and Francisco Martinez of Jiquilpan, Mexico.
Scherschligt — To Drew and Sarah Scherschligt of Yakima, a son, Charles Lawrence Scherschligt, 7 pounds, 11 ounces at 6:33 p.m. April 26,2023.
Molineux — To Joshua and Alissa Molineux of Yakima, a daughter, Andi Rae Molineux, 6 pounds, 12 ounces at 11:28 p.m. April 26, 2023.
Aivear — To Esteban Aivear and Jade Reyes of Yakima, a son, Jaxx Jacinto Aivear, 7 pounds, 11 ounces at 12:34 a.m. April 27, 2023.
Martinez Santoyo — To Geovany Martinez Morfin and Alondra Gisselle Santoyo Ochoa of Yakima, a daughter, Ailana Martinez Ochoa, 6 pound, 4 ounces at 4:11 April 27, 2023. Grandparents are Miguel and Veronica Garcia of Michoacan, Mexico, and J Trinidad Javier Martinez Suarez and Amparo Morfin of Jalisco, Mexico.
Camacho Salinas — To Jose Camacho Mendoza and Gladys Salinas Gonzalez of Moxee, a son, Aslan Ramses Camacho Salinas, 8 pounds, 11 ounces at 4:58 p.m. April 28, 2023. Grandparents are Argen Gonzalez-Rudecindo of Mexico, and Teresa Mendoza Salinas and Jose Isabel Camacho of Mexico.
Chavez — To Eduardo Chavez Orta and Shannon Cherry of Yakima, a son, Waylon Chavez, 6 pounds, 6.4 ounces at 2:15 p.m. April 27, 2023. Grandparents are Paul Tammy Cherry of Yakima and Maria Chavez Orta.
Labonte — To Coty and Mikayla Labonte of Zillah, a daughter, Eve Orion Labonte, 6 pounds, 8 ounces at 3:35 p.m. April 29, 2023. Grandparents are Chad and Racquel Sholtys of Zillah.
Corbray — To Jaiden Corbray and Adlemi Navarro of Yakima, a daughter, Ameera Vhené Corbray, 7 pounds, 13 ounces at 8:52 on April 28, 2023.
Magaña — To Jacoh Magaña and Ida Castañeda of Yakima, a son, Apollo Emanuel Magaña, 6 pounds, 4 ounces at 6:43 p.m. April 28, 2023.
Stockton — To Trevor Stockton and Ragan Biosselle of Yakima, a son, Heston Allen Stockton, 7 pounds, 6.1 ounces at 12:20 p.m. April 30, 2023.
Pati — To Allison Wingerter and Darius Pati of Yakima, a daughter, Myla Jean Pati, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, at 7:15 p.m. on April 20, 2023. Grandparents are Amy and Greg Wingerter of Yakima and Josie and Vite Pati of Westminster, Calif.
