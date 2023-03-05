MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital
Murray — To Emerald and Spencer Murray of Yakima, a daughter, Elara Angela Murray, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 3:33 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2023. Grandparents are Evaristo and Rufina Garza of Wapato and Frank and Angela Murray of Pasco.
Torres — To Jessica Mears and Ricardo Torres of Yakima, a daughter, Evelynn Virginia, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 5:11 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2023. Grandparents are Candace Galvan and Jose and Jovita Torres, all of Yakima.
Garcia — To Ruth and David Garcia of Zillah, a daughter, Sabina Elizabeth Magallan Garcia, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 2:12 a.m. on Feb. 17, 2023. Grandparents are Cristina and Tiburcio Montiel and David and Mary Magallan.
Johnson — To Rebecca and Samuel Johnson of Yakima, a son, Miles Steven Johnson, born Feb. 17, 2023. Grandparents are Steve and Paula Sainsbury and Leon Johnson, all of Yakima.
Ferderer — To Abby and Jacob Ferderer of Zillah, a daughter, Morgan Charlene Ferderer, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 12:32 a.m. on Feb. 20, 2023. Grandparents are Stephen and Tammy Bangs of Toppenish and Casey and Michelle Ferderer of Rearden.
Gomez — To Ma Vianney Lopez Salgado and Antonio Lopez Gomez of Yakima, a daughter, Jessica, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 1:20 a.m. on Feb. 19, 2023.
Valencia — To Zayra and Clemente Valencia of Wapato, a daughter, Natalia Valencia, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 5:02 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2023.
