MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital
Barragan — To Leopoldo Marmolejo Diaz and Marisela Barragan of Wapato, a daughter, Baily Camila Marmolejo Barragan, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 10:55 a.m. on May 31, 2023.
Ayala — To Deon’dreh Ayala and Yadira Toledo of Yakima, a daughter, Vanessa Liane Ayala, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 9:15 a.m. on June 1, 2023.
Farias-Rios — To David Farias and Gabriela Rios of Yakima, a son, Santiago David Farias-Rios, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 2:34 a.m. on June 1, 2023.
Mercado — To Jose and Gloria Mercado of Yakima, a son, Ronel de Jesus Mercado, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 5:02 a.m. on June 2, 2023.
Rivera — To Angel Rivera Negrete and Micaela Cook of Yakima, a daughter, Angel Estrella Rivera, 6 pounds, at 10:55 p.m. on June 2, 2023.Grandparents are Lilia Cook of Yakima, and Maricela Negrete of Toppenish.
Silva Flores — To Martin Silva Barrios and Laura Flores Cortes of Yakima, a daughter, Keydi Silva Flores, on June 2, 2023. Grandparents are Laura Flores Cortes of Mexico, and Martin Silva Barrios of Mexico.
DeJesus — To Carlos DeJesus Alejandra Campos-Sotelo of Yakima, a son, King DeJesus, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 10:04 a.m. on June 2, 2023. Grandparents are Mariel and Julio Reyes of Mattawa, and Carlos DeJesus Sr. and Darce Myrick of Yakima.
Garrido — To Francisco Garrido De la Cruz and Amy Garrido of Yakima, a son, Francisco Samir Garrido, 9 pounds, 2.8 ounces, at 5:16 a.m. on June 2, 2023.
Ohms — To Wade Ohms and Emmanuelle Wallahee of the Yakama Nation, a daughter, Mardell Hummingbird Ohms, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, at 1:35 p.m. on June 4, 2023. Grandparents are the late Cyrus Wallahee and Mardell Selam of the Yakama Nation, and Wade Ohms Sr. and Deanna Peters, of the Yakama Nation.
Garcia-Estrada — To Jose Estrada and Alexis Garcia of Yakima, a son, Aniceto Alessio Garcia-Estrada, 6 pounds, 9.2 ounces, at 10:13 p.m. on June 4, 2023. Grandparent is Angelica Sanchez.
