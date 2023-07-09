MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital
Sánchez Martínez — To Ivonne Sánchez Martínez of Yakima, a daughter Kiannah Sánchez Martínez, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 11:20 a.m. on June 14, 2023.
Weary — To Elisabel Nunez Molina and Mitch Weary of Yakima, a son, Messiah Jaycéon Weary, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 11:12 a.m. on June 18, 2023.
Lopez Perez — To Maria Perez and Luis Lopez, a son, Luis Lopez Perez, 6 pounds, 5.6 ounces, at 1:59 p.m. on June 18, 2023. Grandparents are Jeronimo Perez Gomez and Juan Lopez Ruiz of Chiapas, Mexico.
Frank — To Cheyenne Maass and Ian Frank of Granger, a daughter, Taissa Berdi Frank, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 10:57 a.m. on June 19, 2023.
George — To Lucy George of Wapato, a daughter, Ruby Serenity George, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, at 2:12 p.m. on June 19, 2023. Grandparents are Edna Littlewolf and Reggie George of Wapato.
Cruz López — To Aracely López Acuña and Sergio Cruz Garcia of Yakima, a daughter, Isabella Cruz López, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 1:26 a.m. on June 20, 2023.
Alegria — To Leslie Ramirez and Juan Arteaga of Granger, a daughter, Leilani Ava Alegria, 6 pounds, 5.7 ounces, at 9:37 a.m. on June 21, 2023.
Velazquez Torres — To Paola Torres Navarrete and Procoro Velazquez Vazquez of Yakima, a daughter, Natalie Isabella Velazquez Torres, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 8:49 a.m. on June 20, 2023. Grandparents are Ernestina Navarrete of Yakima and Maria Vazquez of Yakima.
Davido — To Vladislava Voinova and Antonio Davido of Yakima, a son, Antonio Estephan Davido II, 9 pounds, 11 ounces, at 1:35 a.m. on June 21, 2023.
Dunn-Hartman — To Clara Dunn and Josh Hartman, a son, Hudson Dunn-Hartman, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 5:14 a.m. on June 22, 2023.
Mendez — To Salneath Gutierrez and Anthony Mendez of Yakima, a daughter, Xilena Iolani Mendez, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 1:08 p.m. on June 21, 2023. Grandparents are Theresa Gutierrez and Jose Pedroza of Yakima and Llesenia and Mario Mendez of Yakima.
Tinajero — To Larissa and Arturo Tinajero of Yakima, a son, Arturo Amador Tinajero IV, 7 pounds, 15.8 ounces, at 10:12 p.m. on June 21, 2023.
Swenson — To Hillary Brown and Bradley Swenson, a daughter, Auréllia Tracee Swenson, 7 pounds, 10.7 ounces, at 2:30 p.m. on June 24, 2023.
