MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital
Snodgrass — To Matthew and Amanda Snodgrass of Yakima, a son, Mack Patrick Snodgrass, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 4:43 a.m. on July 12, 2023. Grandparents are Ross and Shelia Richardson of Butte, Mont., and Kerry and Glenda Snodgrass of Yakima.
Espinoza — To Steven Espinoza and Janessa Ferretz of Yakima, a son, Jerimiah Espinoza, 8 pounds, 1.6 ounces, at 3:24 p.m. on July 10, 2023. Grandparents are Mesha Beckworth of Wapato, and Irma and Gabriel Espinoza of Wapato.
Marquez — To Jose and Leslie Marquez of Moxee, a daughter, Silvia Olivia Marquez, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 6:39 p.m. on July 9, 2023. Grandparents are Julio and Lisa Gonzalez of Wapato and Isias and Lupe Marquez of Wapato.
Gonzalez — To Israel and Alexandra Gonzalez of Zillah, a son, Elio Lucas Gonzalez, 8 pounds, 5.5 ounces, on July 5, 2023. Grandparents are Daniel and Amellia Zuniga of Zillah, and Todd and Isabela Roos of Zillah.
Lockhart — To William and Becka Lockhart of Yakima, a son, Ragnar Michael James Lockhart, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 3:21 p.m. on July 5, 2023. Grandparents are James and Elaine Williams of Yakima and Michael and Ruthie Lockhart of Meridian, Miss.
Ramirez — To Gilberto Ramirez and Kayla Wahpat of White Swan, a son, Octavio Ramirez, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 11:10 a.m. July 4, 2023. Grandparents are Athena McConville and Elton Wahpat of Lyle, and Gilberto Ramirez and Susan Sweowat of White Swan.
Estevez — To Julio Estevez Gonzalez and Anabel Vargas Lopez of Yakima, a son, Lorenza Estevez, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:48 p.m. on July 4, 2023.
Sandoval — To Andreas Sandoval and Arcelia Chavez of Union Gap, a son, Julius Zael Sandoval, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 1:02 a.m. on July 4, 2023.
Medina — To Aaron Medina and Syndy Gomes of Yakima, a daughter, Aurora Itzel Medina, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 8:56 p.m. on July 3, 2023. Grandparents are Marisela Ruiz of Mexico, and Lorena and Mario Medina of Mexico.
Meza Espino — To Israel Meza Ruiz and Norma Espino Valle, a son, Anjel Meza Espino, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 10:55 p.m. on July 2, 2023. Grandparents are Miguel Espino and Apolonia Valle of Guerrero, Mexico, and Rodolfo Meza and Maria Ruiz of Zacatecas, Mexico.
Perry — To Dalton and Mia Perry of Yakima, a son, Liam Jay Perry, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 1:52 p.m. on July 5, 2023. Grandparents are Albina Casey of Naches, and Martie Allan and John Perry of Yakima.
