Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Roberts -- To Liliana Romero and Chad Roberts of Yakima, a son, Noah Makaio Roberts, 7 pounds, 0.15 ounces, at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2022.
Oord -- To Rachel and Drew Oord of Yakima, a daughter, Kaylee Ann Oord, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:27 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2022. Grandparents are Ernie and Kay Gasseling of Wapato and Steve and Susie Oord of Kennewick.
Davis -- To Laura Marie Hopkins and Kevin Philip Davis of Selah, a son, Laine Wyatt Davis, 7 pounds, 2.3 ounces, on Dec. 23, 2022. Grandparents are Teresa Abrams and Joe Shelton of Yakima and Bill Davis and Susan Davis of Zillah.
Moreland -- To Mikki Tashel Cyr and Dexter John Moreland of Yakima, a daughter, Oakley Jane Moreland, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 10:55 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2022. Grandparents are Katina and Randy Cyr of Yakima and Kris and Shella Moreland of Yakima.
Johnson -- To Ashley Ann and Branden Michael Johnson of Yakima, a son, Theo Michael Johnson, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 11:21 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2022. Grandparents are Cindy and John Hope of Yakima and Lance Johnson and Terrie VanderWegen of Yakima.
Navabi -- To Tina Amir and Reza Navabi Shirazi of Yakima, a daughter, Sofia Navabi, 6 pounds, 12.4 ounces, at 2:48 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2022.
Sanchez-Garcia -- To Aaliyah Jean Sanchez and Ethan Andres Garcia-Villegas of Granger, a son, Esai Andres Sanchez-Garcia, 6 pounds, 1.4 ounces, at 1:05 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2022.
Himrod — To Summer Rae Himrod and Joseph Hodges, a daughter, Autumn Rae Himrod, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, on Dec. 20, 2022.
Villanueva — To Anahi and Erick Villanueva, a son, Liam Zayn Villanueva, at 12:42 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2022.
Garcia — To Megan and Amado Garcia, a son, Samson Garcia, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 10:34 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2022. Grandparents are Valerie and Tom Lemmon of Yakima and Isabel Huizar of Yakima.
Barnes — To Mylene Vargas and Kurtis Barnes, a son, Hudson James Barnes, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 11:26 a.m. on Dec. 17, 2022. Grandparents are Helenita Vargas of Tinambac, Philippines, and Linda and Clayton Barnes of Modesto, Calif.
Ramos — To Kyla and Joseph Ramos, a son, Oliver Alonzo Ramos, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 3:55 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2022. Grandparents are Sheryl and Duane Simmons of Selah, Lyle Newman of White Swan and Patricia and Jose Ramos of Toppenish and Yakima.
Rodriguez — To Alexis Farias and Jose Rodriguez, a son, Maximus Rodriguez, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 6:51 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2022.
Truex — To Stefanie and Erick Truex of Wapato, a daughter, Kenzly Anne Truex, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 2:42 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2022. Grandparents are Alicia and David Alvarado of Wapato and Vicki and Pat Truex of Wapato.
Smith — To Olivia Hurlburt and Caleb Smith, a son, Evan Allen Smith, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 7:21 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2022. Grandparents are Amanda and Jim Hurlburt of Granger and Windy and Chris Smith of Selah.
Navarro — To Taylor and Nicholas Navarro, a son, Zaydyn Lloyd Navarro, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 3:10 a.m. on Dec. 14, 2022. Grandparents are Lisa and Lloyd Benscoter of Wapato and Anita and Raymond Navarro of Yakima.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.