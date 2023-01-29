Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Aguilar -- To Aylin Jasmine Velazquez and Jose Alberto Aguilar of Yakima, a daughter, Alaia Yue Aguilar, 8 pounds, at 12:10 a.m. on Jan. 18, 2023.
VanAmburg -- To Madison Rathbun and Brenton VanAmburg of Yakima, a daughter, Kennedy VanAmburg, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 8:24 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2023. Grandparents are Robin and Ken Rathbun of Zillah and Sharon, Bob and Laura VanAmburg of Yakima.
Amboh -- To Neualynn Salazar and Jacob Amboh of Yakima, a daughter, Lorinda Faith Amboh, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 8:16 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2023.
Alcala -- To Sarah Kathleen Mathews and Jesus Alcala of Yakima, a daughter, Valerie Elena Alcala, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 10:39 a.m. on Jan. 14, 2023.
Coleman -- To Brianna Kay and Ronald Allen Coleman of Selah, a daughter, Emma Paige Coleman, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:06 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2023. Grandparents are Ron and Michelle Coleman of Yakima.
Briggs-Villarreal -- To Jazzmin Briggs and Ruben Villarreal III of Yakima, a daughter, Lydia Rose Briggs-Villarreal, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 12:55 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2023.
Jones -- To Lauren Ashley and Tayler Bradford Jones of Moxee, a daughter, Brecklyn Nicole Jones, 5 pounds, 8 ounces, at 2:27 a.m. on Jan. 11, 2023. Grandparents are Kathryn and Scott Sandstedt of Zillah and Janell and Brad Jones of Moxee.
Rowe -- To Joseph Daniel Rowe and Kaitlin Maurie Torres of Yakima, a daughter, Marceline Christina Louise Rowe, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:55 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022.
