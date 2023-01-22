Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Adamson — To Christopher Regan Adamson and Brittany Nadine Walker of Yakima, a son, Jimmy Bradley Ray Adamson, 7 pounds, 11.3 ounces, at 8:56 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2022. Grandparents are Maria Walker of Yakima, Brad and Renee Walker of Oregon, Dana and Mark Young of Yakima and Richard Adamson of Indiana.
Barajas — To Edgar and Alexandra Barajas of Zillah, a daughter, Sofia Barajas, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2022.
Barragan — To Alfredo Angel Barragan and Rebecca Marguerite Barragan of Yakima, a daughter, Nayeli Z. Barragan, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 11:23 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2022.
Castañeda-Salazar — To Josué R. Castañeda-Gonzalez and Polet A. Salazar-Castro of Yakima, a son, Josué Jahir Castañeda-Salazar, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2022.
De la Luz — To Patricia Sabrina De La Luz of Yakima, a daughter, Amaris Caramelo Argueta De la Luz, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 4:18 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2022.
Estes — To Thomas Shane Estes and Jasmine Michelle Estes of Cowiche, a son, Wylder Shane Estes, at 2:02 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022.
Gonzales — To Christopher Gonzales and Tania Gomez of Naches, a daughter, Lauren Grace Gonzales, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 4:53 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2022.
Havens — To Troy and Ashley Havens of Naches, a daughter, Caroline Burton Havens, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 2:14 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.
Kirk — To Sean Walter Kirk and Hailey Copeland of Yakima, a son, Kai Michael Kirk, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 11:27 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2022.
Kryger-Reed — To Spencer Reed and Courtney Kryger of Yakima, a daughter, Zella May Kryger-Reed, 4 pounds, 15.6 ounces, at 12:35 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2022. Grandparents are Trina and Jerry Kryger of Yakima and Colleen and Bill Kring of Marysville.
Marin-Carrasco — To Jorge Marin-Izguerra and Santina Blu Carrasco of Yakima, a son, Jorge Ariel Marin-Carrasco II, 6 pounds, 15.4 ounces, at 7:58 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.
Marquez — To Jerry Jose Marquez and Amber Lynn Contreras of Yakima, a daughter, MaiLynn Mae Marquez, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 1:51 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023. Grandparents are Margaret and Alex Marquez and Ruby Mae Contreras of Yakima.
Ponce-Torres — To Adrian Ponce-Velasco and Maricruz Torres of Yakima, a daughter, Alaya Ponce-Torres, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 10:28 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2022. Grandparents are Manuela Torres and Jose J. Becerra and Maria Velasco and Manuel Ponce, all of Yakima.
Rave — To Joseph Daniel Rave and Kaitlin Maurie Torres of Yakima, a daughter, Marceline Christina Louise Rave, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:55 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022.
Waters — To Austin Joy Waters and Kandice Lee Waters of Yakima, a daughter, Addison Mae Waters, 6 pounds, at 4:20 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.
Uvalle — To Margarita Maria Flores and Daniel James Uvalle of Yakima, a daughter, Oscuridad Angelina Flores Uvalle, at 1:14 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023.
Tabares — To Jose and Heather Tabares Cuevas of Yakima, a son, Sebastian Alexander Tabares, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 10:07 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022. Grandparents are Roberta and August Chavers of Puyallup and Ines and Bartolo Tabares of Yakima.
Smartlowit — To Iola Sanchey and Ryle Smartlowit of Wiley City and Yakima, a son, Sawyer Jax Smartlowit, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, at 9:02 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2023. Grandparents are Laurie Ahto of Harrah and Richard and Ronette Smartlowit of White Swan.
Bonser — To Gaby and Frankie Bonser of Yakima, a son, Judah Caleb Bonser, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 1:07 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023. Grandparents are James and Gloria Mabry and Frank and Virginia Bonser.
Bower — To Victoria and Joshua Bower of Selah, a daughter, Delaney Ann Bower, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 8:17 a.m. on Jan. 9, 2023. Grandparents are Bob and Stacy Dexter of Selah and Larry and Nichole Bower of Yakima.
Rodom — To Cara and Jamie Rodom of Yakima, a son, Henry Frank Rodom, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 9, 2023.
