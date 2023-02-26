MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital
Wickline — To Gregory Wickline and Vanesa Avalos of Granger, a daughter, Loo Ella Lonnie Wickline, 9 pounds, 4 ounces, at 5:47 p.m. on Feb. 10, 2023.
Manz — To Christopher and Chelsy Manz of Yakima, a son, Krosby Manz, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 2:44 p.m. on Feb. 10, 2023.
Riel — To Jesse and Amanda Riel of Yakima, a son, Conrad Owen Riel, 6 pounds, 7.5 ounces, at 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 11, 2023.
Boisselle — To Benjamin Boisselle and Elizabeth Jaramillo of Harrah, a daughter, Abigail Marie Boisselle, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, on Feb. 11, 2023.
Luna — To Jesus Luna and Sophie Elwell of Wapato, a son, Noah Rain Luna, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 4:22 a.m. on Feb. 22. Grandparent is Angela Luna of Wapato.
Santillian — To Daniel Santillian and Tanya Trotchie of Wapato, a daughter, Samara Grace Santillian, 7 pounds, 12.9 ounces, at 8:47 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2023.
Wyena — To Jimmy Wyena and Jerene Miller of Wapato, a son, Jimmy Tonymiller Wyena, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, at 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2023.
Acevedo — To Jose Quintero-Acevedo and Celina Castaneda of Yakima, a daughter, Hazel Agustina Acevedo, 7 pounds, 3.2 ounces, at 4:39 p.m. on Feb. 16, 2023.
Patterson — To Patrick and Ashely Patterson of Yakima, a son, Toby Patterson, 9 pounds, at 1:16 a.m. on Feb. 16, 2023.
Cortez Gregeda — To Jhobany Gregeda and Penelope Cortez of Yakima, a daughter, Apollonia Cortez Gregeda, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 4:12 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2023. Grandparents are Penelope Cortez of Yakima and Jhobany Gregeda of Quincy, Ill.
Coffee-Osorio — To JaQuan Coffee and Rose Osorio of Yakima, a son, André Ramon Coffee-Osorio, 9 pounds, 7 ounces, at 5:02 p.m. on Feb. 7, 2023. Grandparents are Frank and Maria Osorio of Jalisco, Mexico, and Joyce Coffee and Anthony Elliott of Chesapeake, Va.
