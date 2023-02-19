MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital
Wheeler — To Ciera and Furman Wheeler, a son, Cashius Chalalick Wheeler, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 7:48 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2023.
Coronado — To Valerie and Ali Coronado, a son, Valintino Hector Coronado, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 5:35 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2023. Grandparents are Annette and Gregorio Garza of Yakima and Ramona Lopez and Melchor Coronado of Toppenish.
Watts — To Minsey Elan Watts, a son, Oliver Michael Watts, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 7:29 a.m. on Feb. 6, 2023.
Rodriguez Macias — To Eliana Macias and Emilio Rodriguez Jr., a daughter, Eloisa A. Rodriguez Macias, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 10:14 a.m. on Feb. 5, 2023. Grandparents are Hortencia and Ricardo Macias of Yakima and Irma and Emilio Rodriguez of Los Angeles.
Soto Ramirez — To Alejandra Ramirez and Juan Carlos Soto, a daughter, Camila Graciela Soto Ramirez, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 5:26 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.