Spencer -- To Brenda and Ryan Spencer of Yakima and White Swan, a son, Grant Willie Dean Spencer, 6 pounds, 8.7 ounces, at 11:09 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2022.
Alvarez -- To Brianna and Adrian Alvarez of Yakima, a daughter, Vivian Joy Alvarez, 8 pounds, 3.6 ounces, at 5:21 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2022. Grandparents are Jon and Nancy Verwey of Wapato and Felipe and Teresa Alvarez of Tieton.
Beaman -- To Tiffany Flowers and Kristopher Beaman of Yakima, a daughter, Viola Becky’mae Beaman, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 10:44 a.m. on Dec. 12, 2022. Grandparents are Sharon Flowers and Starla and Tony Stone, all of Yakima.
Hoptowit -- To Bianca and Geoffrey Hoptowit, a daughter, Roseline Vera Hoptowit, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 5:47 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2022. Grandparents are Pamela Grenon of Dracut, Mass., and John and Vera Hoptowit of Wapato.
Schenk -- To Shilo and Joe Schenk of Selah, a daughter, Vivian Rae Schenk, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 8:12 a.m. on Dec. 12, 2022. Grandparents are Greg and Diane Boroff of Henderson, Nev., and Bill and Sharon Schenk of Yakima.
Maybee -- To Caitlin and Christopher Maybee of Selah, a son, Karter John Maybee, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, at 11:38 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2022.
