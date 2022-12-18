Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Baird-Miller — To Angelia Baird-Miller and Micah Miller of Selah, a daughter, Maeve Jade Baird-Miller, 7 pounds, 9.1 ounces, at 3:49 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2022.
Gonzalez — To Maria Isabel Mendoza Martinez and Carlos Anthony Illescas Gonzalez of Yakima, a daughter, Yasely Lizbeth Gonzalez, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 1:35 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2022.
Cruz — To Ilene Marie Uerling and Miguel Angel Cruz of Yakima, a son, Miguel Angel Cruz III, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 9:25 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2022. Grandparents are Douglas Mitchell and Mary Villanueva, and Miguel Cruz and Enriqueta Barajas, all of Yakima.
Montes — To Sayda Clarisa Sanchez and Guillermo Montes of Toppenish, a daughter, Rosali Carolina Montes, 7 pounds, 1.5 ounces, at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2022.
Shaffer — To Abby Marie and Buckley Leon Shaffer of Yakima, a son, Cole Gene Shaffer, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 12:03 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2022. Grandparents are Conni and Mike Salusbury of Zillah/Toppenish, and Tom and Eileen Shaffer of Dallas, Ore.
Briseno — To BriAnna Rondan and Ramon Briseno of Yakima, a son, Micah Isaiah Briseno, 7 pounds, 4.4 ounces, at 8:42 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2022. Grandparents are Martylynn Salgado, and Ignacio and Yolanda Briseno, all of Toppenish.
Mustafa — To Sherein Najeh Nassar and Sarry Saleh Mustafa of Yakima, a daughter, Aya Sarry Mustafa, 9 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:46 p.m. on Nov. 29, 2022.
Romero Sanchez — To Bianca G. Sanchez and Oscar Romero of Yakima, a son, Kumarinalo Day Romero Sanchez, 1 pound, 3 ounces, at 5:32 a.m. on Nov. 29, 2022. Grandparents are Sarah Day and Jose Louis Sanchez and Marcelina Mendoza.
Cortez — To Diana Campos and Federico Cortez of Yakima, a daughter, Nevaeh Cortez, 7 pounds, 6.9 ounces, at 9:56 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2022.
Yallup-Andrews — To Yvette Mariah Yallup-Andres and Leighton Mafias Andrews of Wapato, a daughter, Freya Edith Yallup-Andrews, 5 pounds, 10 ounces, at 8:58 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2022.
Peterson — To Chyann Ray Sybouts and Tate Dally Peterson of Yakima, a son, Dally Jack Peterson, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 3:26 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2022. Grandparents are Mary Sybouts and the late Richard Sybouts of Yakima, and Dale and Shelley Peterson of Toppenish.
Ruvalcaba — To Yaridza Palacios-Ramirez and Roberto Ruvalcaba of Yakima, a son, Roberto Ruvalcaba Jr., 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 7:13 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2022.
Mendoza — To Crystal Mendoza and Juan Gonzalez Vasquez of Sunnyside, a son, Lon Enrique Gonzalez Mendoza, 5 pounds, 4 ounces, at 6:52 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2022.
Ingalls-Shaw — To Carly Mikela Ingalls and Andrew Joseph Shaw of Yakima, a daughter, Sloane Ingalls-Shaw, 5 pounds, 14.9 ounces, at 12:57 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2022.
Hernandez — To Claudia Hernandez of Yakima, a daughter, Valentina Isabel Hernandez, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, at 9:36 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2022. Grandparents are Jose and Maria Hernandez of Yakima.
Wright — To Valerie and Deion Jermaine Wright of Yakima, a son, Kylin Jermaine Wright, 6 pounds, 15.7 ounces, at 4:26 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2022. Grandparents are Irene and Miguel Alvarez of Tieton and Janava and Lamont Wright of Yakima.
Harrison — To Katherine Marie Ziegler-Harrison and Jeremiah David Harrison of Yakima, a son, Jacob David Harrison, 5 pounds, 11 ounces, at 10:06 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2022.
Soptich — To Nicole Brooke Christopher and Joshua Clayton Soptich of Moxee, a son, Waylon Henry-Alan Soptich, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 6:37 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2022. Grandparents are Mark and Kathy Christopher, and Alex Soptich and Michele Piguet, all of Yakima.
