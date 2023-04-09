MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital
Hernandez — To Maricela Lupita Vela and Roberto Velasco Hernandez of Yakima, a daughter, Zoe Sarah Dali Hernandez, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 12:10 p.m. on March 23, 2023. Grandparents are Angelica Ruben Vela of Toppenish and California and Pedro and Margarita Hernandez of Oaxaca, Mexico.
Morgan — To Allison and Dalton Morgan of Yakima, a son, Rowan Lu Morgan, 8 pounds, 4.5 ounces, at 4:39 p.m. on March 23, 2023. Grandparents are Dale and Amy Young of Rapid City, S.D., and David and Jane Morgan of Omaha, Neb.
Fife — To Michelle and Cody Fife of Yakima, a daughter, Allison Fife, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 8:17 p.m. on March 23, 2023.
Zavala — To Michelle LeAnn Ozuna and Adrian Luis Zavala of Wapato, a daughter, Natalie Rose Zavala, 5 pounds, 11 ounces, at 4:51 a.m. on March 25, 2023. Grandparents are Jose and Sally Lopez of Wapato and Jose and Rosanne Zavala of Wapato.
Osorio — To Lety Manzo and Julian Juan Osorio of Yakima, a daughter, Kaylianna Rose Osorio, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 5:15 a.m. on March 25, 2023. Grandparents are Leticia and Helfanso Manzo of Mexico and Jose and Laurie Osorio of Toppenish.
Eichmeyer — To Sarah Elizabeth Hendrickson and Zachary Adam Eichmeyer of Yakima, a son and daughter, Dominic Rene Eichmeyer, 4 pounds, 4 ounces, at 2:59 a.m. on March 26, 2023, and Zinnia Marie Eichmeyer, 5 pounds, 15.9 ounces, at 3:22 a.m. on March 26, 2023.
Miller — To Marcella Renee Adams and RedEagle Pete Miller of White Swan, a son, Red Eagle Miller, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 1:22 a.m. on March 27, 2023. Grandparents are Dennis and Donna Adams of White Swan.
McBride — To Maricela Marie and Scott Ryan McBride of Zillah, a daughter, Olivia Ann McBride, 7 pounds, 6.5 ounces, at 5:01 a.m. on March 26, 2023. Grandparents are Mary Orozco and Modesto Sanchez of Yakima and Sharon and Joseph McBride of Zillah.
Shippentower — To Dawn Michelle Henry and Corwin Mark Shippentower of Toppenish, a daughter, Edith Michelle Shippentower, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 7:41 p.m. on March 26, 2023.
Gardee — To Keisha Lydia Wyman-Dave and Donovan Joseph Gardee of Harrah, a son, Kade Joseph Gardee, 8 pounds, 10.2 ounces, at 9:58 a.m. on March 27, 2023.
Alizae — To Kassandra Vianey Garcia of Yakima, a daughter, Kaylanii Alizae, 6 pounds, 4.5 ounces, at 11:50 a.m. on March 27, 2023.
Quiroz Giron — To Elizabeth Giron Damas and Ricardo Quiroz of Naches, a daughter, Genesis Sofia Quiroz Giron, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 2:54 p.m. on March 27, 2023.
Mota — To Maria G. Mendoza and Luis Enrique Mota Martinez of Toppenish, a daughter, Xiomara Evellia Mota, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, on March 27, 2023.
Rubin — To Tania Anaya and Dario Rubin of Selah, a son, Romeo Angelo Rubin, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 10:19 a.m. on March 28, 2023.
Chavez — To Selena Sophia Rivera and Miguel Alfonso Chavez of Yakima, a son, Randy Miguel Chavez, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 10:48 p.m. on March 29, 2023.
Guerrero — To Eden Dennise Soto and Noe Spillar Guerrero of Yakima, a daughter, Vida Mia Guerrero, 7 pounds, 8.5 ounces, at 1:48 a.m. on March 30, 2023. Grandparents are Martha Lila Gonzalez of Michoacan, Mexico, and Arturn and Bernadine Guerrero of Wapato.
Ramos — To Lilliana Gonzalez and Victor Ramos of Granger, a son, Jayden Gael Ramos, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 6:07 p.m. on March 30, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.