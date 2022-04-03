Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Gonzalez — To Julian Gonzalez and Myekayla Crasper of Yakima, a son, Xavier Orion Gonzalez, 8 pounds, 6.1 ounces, at 5:41 a.m. on March 18, 2022. Grandparents are Brandon and Julia Couchman of Yakima, and Patricia Lopez and Ismael Gonzalez of Yakima.
Meyers — To Skyler Meyers and Hailey Rogers of Outlook, a son, Maverick Henry Meyers, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 8:22 p.m. on March 18, 2022. Grandparents are Christina and Darrel Rogers of Outlook, and Henry Meyers and Janet Bethel of Richland.
Lancaster — To Jeremiah and Regina Lancaster of Selah, a daughter, Aubrey Eleanor Lancaster, 9 pounds, 10 ounces, at 11:41 a.m. on March 18, 2022.
Garcia — To Richard and Angelina Garcia of Yakima, a daughter, Mia Kataleya Garcia, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 12:59 a.m. on March 18, 2022. Grandparents are Carmelita and Herman Gonzalez of Yakima, and Richard and Bobbi Garcia of Yakima.
Clark — To Andrew and Emily Clark of Yakima, a daughter, Oaklynn Samantha Clark, 5 pounds, 13.8 ounces, at 12:28 p.m. on March 20, 2022. Grandparents are Rick Anderson and Gina Martin of Chehalis, and Bob and Christina Clark of Wapato.
Smith — To RJ and Maelene Smith of Yakima, a son, Jax Charles Smith, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 7:27 p.m. on March 17, 2022. Grandparents are Ken White of Zillah, and Ida and Steve Dorais of Yakima.
Hernandez — To Rolando Hernandez and Lusero Lopez of Wapato, a son, Eli Policarpo Hernandez, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 3:42 p.m. on March 16, 2022.
Rahman — To Anisah Rahman and Reaz Uddin of Yakima, a daughter, Rifqa Rahman, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 3:58 p.m. on March 17, 2022.
Storment — To Seager Storment and Sydnee Thompson of Selah, a son, Kaseon Brooks Storment, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:50 p.m. on March 21, 2022. Grandparents are Aaron and Michell Thompson and Andre Green of Yakima, and Andrea and Dave Madeie and Sean Storment of Toppenish.
Bhudia — To Umesh Bhudia and Radhika Modi of Yakima, a son, Mahadev U. Bhudia, 8 pounds, at 11 p.m. on March 20, 2022.
Roque — To Angel Roque and Vanessa Lara of Yakima, a daughter, Maribelle Hazel Roque, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 1:21 a.m. on March 21, 2022.
Tajeda — To Aaron Teheda and Vanessa Cuevas of Yakima, a son, Milo Saint Tejeda, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 6:07 a.m. on March 19, 2022.
