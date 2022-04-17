Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Hamilton — To Giles and Lauren Hamilton of Yakima, a son, Giles August Hamilton, 9 pounds, 7 ounces, at 5:45 a.m. on April 1, 2022. Grandparents are Randy and Jane Adams of Yakima, Susan Ward of Yakima and George and Suzette Hamilton of Whidbey Island.
Gutierrez — To Andrew Gutierrez and Cindy Hayes of Yakima, a son, Benjamin Joe Gutierrez, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 8:33 p.m. on March 29, 2022.
Mejia — To Jose Mejia and Elin Mendoza of Yakima, a daughter, Lucia Camila Mejia, on March 30, 2022.
Cortez — To Gabuela Cortez of Wapato, a daughter, Lina Annette Cortez, 6.2 pounds, at 11:53 a.m. on March 29, 2022.
Flores — To Sergio Flores Jr. and Toni Sandoval of Yakima, a son, Julian Cristiano Flores, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 7:48 a.m. on April 5, 2022. Grandparents are Tony and Michelle Sandoval of Wapato and Elizabeth Flores of Toppenish.
Washut — To Kyle and Marguerite Washut of Yakima, a son, Wesley Richard Washut, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 3:42 a.m. on April 5, 2022. Grandparents are Kathy Bintz and Peter Johnston of Houston and Ann and Rick Washut of Selah.
Hyde — To Brandon Hyde and Kathy Gil of Yakima, a son, Brandon Jacob Hyde Jr., 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 1:57 a.m. on April 5, 2022. Grandparents are Amelia Gil of Yakima and Mary Munquia of Texas.
Schmidt — To Jeremiah and Jazmyne Schmidt of Selah, a daughter, Lillith Pearl Schmidt, 9 pounds, 12 ounces, on April 4, 2022. Grandparents are Jodi and Travis Hendrickson of Yakima and Loren Schmidt and Jennifer Stewart.
Melcher — To Kelley and Anne Melcher of Yakima, a son, Owen Ronald Melcher, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8:14 a.m. on April 4, 2022. Grandparents are Moe and Betsy Broom of Yakima and Ron Melcher and Becky Melcher of Yakima.
Morales — To Johnathan Morales and Jasmine Bustos of Yakima, a daughter, Liliana Julez Morales, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 11:55 a.m. on April 4, 2022.
Zaragoza — To Efren Zaragoza Larios and Yesenia Figuerora of Yakima, a son, Leo Lorenzo Zaragoza, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 3:56 p.m. on April 4, 2022.
Murataya — To Rodrigo Murataya Jr. and Vanessa Flores of Yakima, a daughter, Hailey Murataya, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, on April 3, 2022.
Dew — To Dashaun Dew and ReAnna Johnson of Selah, a daughter, Colette Charlie Johnice Dew, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 2:51 p.m. on April 2, 2022. Grandparents are Terra Raymond and Chris Johnson of Yakima and Kristen Benoit-Rhodes of Yakima.
Fortier — To Anthony Fortier and Crystal Owens of Yakima, a daughter, Remington Olive Fortier, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 5:24 a.m. on April 3, 2022. Grandparents are Doyle and Lisa Owens of Yakima.
Jacobs — To William and Karley Jacobs of Yakima, a son, Hudson William Jacobs, 3 pounds, 14 ounces, at 5:48 p.m. on April 2, 2022. Grandparents are Patty Kester of Moxee and Tina and Jerry Gaunt of Moses Lake.
Bruso — To Sean and Ciarra Bruso of Yakima, a son, Warren Douglas Bruso, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 7:43 p.m. on April 2, 2022. Grandparents are Lorrie Christie and Marvin Richards of Yakima and Edie and Norm Bruso of Yakima.
Underdahl — To Eric and Kayla Underdahl of Selah, a daughter, Bridget Paige Underdahl, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 6:25 p.m. on April 1, 2022. Grandparents are Todd and Molly Nelson of Moxee and Jay Underdahl and Caela Bianchi of Moxee.
Prosser Memorial Health
Gaona — To Nicholas and Autumn Gaona of Grandview, a son, 7 pounds, 13.1 ounces, on March 7, 2022.
Heffron-Frank — To Ian Heffron and Janessa Frank of Sunnyside, a son, 6 pounds, 10.3 ounces, on March 9, 2022.
Nelson — To Erik and Selena Nelson of Prosser, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15.5 ounces, on March 9, 2022.
Pena-Torres — To Michael Pena and Elizabeth Torres of Prosser, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13.5 ounces, on March 10, 2022.
Campos-Hernandez — To Robert Campos and Alexandra Hernandez of Mabton, a son, 6 pounds, 15.2 ounces, on March 11, 2022.
Buendia-Vega — To Edgar Buendia and Estella Vega of Prosser, a son, 6 pounds, 8.2 ounces, on March 14, 2022.
Johnson — To Ryan and Naomi Johnson of Toppenish, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15.4 ounces, on March 15, 2022.
Vargas-Aguilar — To Sergio Cisneros Vargas and Yolanda Torres Aguilar of Grandview, a son, 8 pounds, 9.3 ounces, on March 16, 2022.
Sanchez-Cardenas-Correra — To Lorenzo Sanchez and Cynthia Cardenas-Correra of Sunnyside, a daughter, 7 pounds, 13.5 ounces, on March 17, 2022.
Acevedo-Barrios — To Emmanuel Acevedo and Karina Barrios of Sunnyside, a daughter, 6 pounds, 4.3 ounces, on March 17, 2022.
Newhouse — To Christopher and Jessica Newhouse of Sunnyside, a son, 6 pounds, 9.6 ounces, on March 18, 2022.
Horner — To Andrew and Justine Horner of Richland, a son, 8 pounds, 5.2 ounces, on March 18, 2022.
Delamora-Urbina — To Marco Delamora and Maricela Urbina of Prosser, a son, 6 pounds, 8.1 ounces, on March 23, 2022.
Winckler — To Tanner and Shelby Winckler of Zillah, a son, 7 pounds, 2.9 ounces, on March 25, 2022.
Loya — To Ariel and Laura Loya of Sunnyside, a son, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, on March 26, 2022.
Kingsbury — To Craig and Erica Kingsbury of Bickleton, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, on March 27, 2022.
Orduno-Arciga — To Saul Campuzano Orduno and Cecilia Arciga of Grandview, a daughter, 5 pounds, 9.2 ounces, on March 27, 2022.
Alvarez — To Mikaela Coronado Alvarez of Sunnyside, a son, 7 pounds, 15.9 ounces, on March 29, 2022.
Williams — To Aaron and Janelle Williams of Prosser, a son, 8 pounds, 1.9 ounces, on March 29, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.