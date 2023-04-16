MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital
Wilcox — To Calvin and Lauren Wilcox of Yakima, a son, Calvin Michael Wilcox, 8 pounds, 4.7 ounces, at 11:23 a.m. on April 3, 2023. Grandparents are Sandy Adams of Yakima, and Mike and Pam Wilcox of Yakima.
McBride — To Scott and Maricela McBride of Zillah, a daughter, Olivia Ann McBride, 7 pounds, 6.5 ounces, at 5:01 a.m. on March 26, 2023. Grandparents are Mary Orozco and Modesto Sanchez of Yakima, and Sharon and Joseph McBride of Zillah.
Silva — To Gonzalo Silva Lopez and Norma Silva of Cowiche, a son, Nicolas Silva, 7 pounds, at 6:37 a.m. on April 1, 2023.
Johnson — Leon and Lela Johnson of Yakima, a daughter, Nela Grace Jonson, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 3:35 on March 31. Grandparents are Slyoia Martinez and Reed Pola of Yakima, and Leontine Arcasa and Vickie Hodges of Yakima.
Vilchis-Carmona — To Antonio Vilchis and Mayte Carmona of Zillah, a daughter, Valeria, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:21 p.m. on March 29, 2023. Grandparents are Rosa Vilchis Garcia of Mexico, and Hector Cruz of Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.