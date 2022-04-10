Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Eddy-Glessner — To Jesse Glessner-Bercier and Brandy Eddy of Yakima, a daughter, Lillian Mae Eddy-Glessner, 4 pounds, 10.5 ounces, at 3:49 p.m. on March 23, 2022.
Gantt — To Meshach Kwame Gantt and Alyson Kae Gantt of Moxee, a son, Asher Kwame Gantt, 7 pounds, 7.8 ounces, at 2:48 a.m. on March 24, 2022.
Garcia — To Roberto and Kimberley Garcia of Yakima, twin daughters, Aaliyah Mae Garcia, 5 pounds, 2.8 ounces, at 8:09 a.m., and Emma Kae Garcia, 5 pounds, at 8:11 a.m. on March 21, 2022. Grandparents are Ron and Nicole Conway of Wilbur and Roberto and Estela Garcia of Yakima.
Guzman — To Jose Fabian Gallegos Macias and Sandra Guzman of Union Gap, a daughter, Gennedy Gallegos Guzman, 8 pounds, 2.6 ounces, at 11:23 a.m. on March 24, 2022. Grandparents are Maria Bueno of Yakima and Diana Macias of Union Gap.
Harris — To Kyle Aden Harris and April Marie Broyles of Wapato, a son, Hunter Aden Harris, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 8:35 a.m. on March 22, 2022. Grandparents are Roger and Jill Broyles of Wapato.
Measel — To Charles William Measel and Latisha Renae Polk of Toppenish, a daughter, Aurora Belle Measel, 6 pounds, 4.6 ounces, at 11:21 p.m. on March 27, 2022.
Nelson — To Cody Andrew Nelson and Andrea Renay McEntire of Selah, a daughter, Odessa Reign Nelson, 8 pounds, 0 ounces, at 8:15 a.m. on March 26, 2022.
Palacios — To Luis Miguel Segura and Karina Segura Palacios of Yakima, a son, Luis Immanuel Segura Palacios, 6 pounds, 15.5 ounces, at 12:27 p.m. on March 26, 2022.
Smeback — To Cody Dwight and Emily Renee Smeback of Selah, a daughter, Maelyn Michele Smeback, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 10:51 a.m. on March 28. Grandparents are Ken and Shellie Paul of Naches and Dennis and Tammy Smeback of Selah.
Woods — To Jordan and Steven Woods of Yakima, a daughter, Stevie Ruth Woods, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 11:03 p.m. on Feb. 19, 2022. Grandparents are Debby and Steve Nordberg of Yakima and the late Bill Jonak, and Michael and Diane Woods of Yakima.
