Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Gomez — To Ruben Gomez and Briselda Mala of Yakima, a son, Leonel Gomez, 7 pounds, 3.2 ounces, at 10:08 a.m. on Jan. 30, 2022
Velazquez — To Christian Hugo Vasquez and Crystina Maria Crews of Naches, a boy, Matteo Nosman Joel Velazquez, 7 pounds, 6.8 ounces, at 12:40 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2022. Grandparents are Thelka and Clifford Crews and Sandra Aguirre, all of Yakima.
Nilson — To Kilen and Jacob Nilson of Yakima, a daughter, Livie Anne Nilson, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 11 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2022.
Charron — To Madison Radke and Sly Charron of Yakima, a son, Grayson Lew Charron, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 5:11 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2022. Grandparents are Janalee Miller and Jason Radke of East Wenatchee and Jackie Wantland and Shane Charron of Yakima.
Alvord Pitts — To Lexus Faith Alvord and Gregory Wayne Pitts of Yakima, a daughter, Aurora Faith Alvord Pitts, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:53 on Feb. 3, 2022. Grandparents are Georgia Faith Merriman and Brandon Alvord and Rebecca Lynn Knutson, all of Yakima.
Mackenzie — To Joshua Thomas Mackenzie and Lizzy Catrina Mackenzie of Yakima, a daughter, Emily Lori Mackenzie, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 10 a.m. on Jan. 21, 2022.
Arquette — To Brandon Lee Arquette and Hanna Sally Jim of Wapato, a son, Bishop Nehru Arquette, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 5:31 p.m. on Jan. 14, 2022.
McInnis — To Michael and Nicole Innis of Naches, a son, Caleb Garry McInnis, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 8:08 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2022.
Cruz — To Eric Guttierez and Bethany Cruz of Yakima, a daughter, Skye Beckham Cruz, 5 pounds, at 6:19 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2022.
LeGarde — To Jay Emory LeGarde and Sarah Marissa Mae Lillie of Wapato, a son, Emory Anton-Maurice LeGarde, 8 pounds, 5.3 ounces, at 8:13 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2022. Grandparents are Ernest E. Lillie of Yakima and the late Patrena T. Colwash.
Paul — To Byron Jared Paul and Nichole Leeann Meier of Yakima, a daughter, Kamiyah Estella-Gene Paul, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 5:29 a.m. Jan. 16, 2022.
Schindler — To Colton Lee Schindler and Kelsey Lynn Schindler of Yakima, a son, Paxton Bing Schindler, 9 pounds, 10 ounces, at Jan. 18, 2022. Grandparents are Randy and Lindy Giles of Yakima and Justin and Kerri Schindler of Selah.
Herrera — To Horacio Mata Ayala and Maria Yessenia Herrera, a son, Dilon Mata Herrera, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 9:28 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2022.
Parrish — To Jeremy Ryan Parrish and Clare Reese Parrish of Goldendale, a daughter, Makrina Sophia Parrish, 6 pounds, at 1:03 a.m. on Jan. 14, 2022.
Khinda — To Amritpal Khinda and Harsimran Khinda of Selah, a son, Agastya Singh Khinda. NO OTHER INFORMATION 509-961-2758
Mejia — To Claudio Mejia and Alexandra Natalie Mejia of Yakima, a son, Claudio Matteo Mejia, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 8:31 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2022.
Prosser Memorial Health
Rangel — To Alma D. Sanchez and Robert Rangel of Sunnyside, a daughter, 7 pounds, 11.1 ounces, on Jan. 8, 2022.
Herrera — To Cynthia Herrera of Sunnyside, a daughter, 6 pounds, 5.8 ounces, on Jan. 10, 2022.
Magana — To Jordan Rodriguez and Antonio Magana of Grandview, a son, 8 pounds, 3.4 ounces, on Jan. 16, 2022.
Gala-Rodriguez — To Rosa Ramirez and Jaime Gala-Rodriguez of Prosser, a son, 8 pounds, 8.2 ounces, on Jan. 17, 2022.
Villarreal — To Malissa Thompson and Isaiah Villarreal of Grandview, a daughter, 7 pounds, 8.2 ounces, on Jan. 20, 2022.
Avila — To Cecelia Chavez and Alexis Avila of Granger, a son, 6 pounds, 6.7 ounces, on Jan. 21, 2022.
Hershberger — To Lainie and Britten Hershberger of Prosser, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, on Jan. 22, 2022.
Garibay — To Sonya Fraga and Jesus Garibay III of Grandview, a daughter, 8 pounds, 5.1 ounces, on Jan. 23, 2022.
Alvord — To Jessica Pena and Boston Alvord of Grandview, a son, 6 pounds, 7.5 ounces, on Jan. 28, 2022.
McPartland — To Katie and John McPartland of Prosser, a daughter, 7 pounds, 12.4 ounces, on Jan. 31, 2022.
