Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Parks — To Elena and Mitchell Parks, a son, Aksel Andrew William Parks, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:35 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2022.
Howell — To Rubi Fierro-Chavez and Andre Howell, a son, Tahkye Wolf Howell, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:01 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2022.
Arredondo — To Leonora Jimenez and Jaime Arredondo, a son, Jaime Alberto Arredondo, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 6:31 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2022.
Jones-Coleman — To LaQuisha Moné Barba-Jones and Jacob Coleman, a son, Zaidyn Mars Jones-Coleman, 8 pounds, at 1:38 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2022. Grandparents are Dolores Barba of Yakima and Todd Coleman of Pasco.
Alvarez — To Suzette Leija and Israel Alvarez, a daughter, Arya Kamila Alvarez, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 11:49 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2022.
Rose — To Gabriela Martinez and Tyler Rose, a daughter, Violet Anahi Rose, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 11:19 a.m. on Nov. 18, 2022.
Nunez León — To Adriana León Orozco and Martin Nunez Flores, a daughter, Ainara Nunez León, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 2:46 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2022. Grandparents are Gabriela Orozco and Mario León of Jalisco, Mexico, and Juana Flores and Reyes Nunez of Jalisco, Mexico.
Khuu Poplaski — To MinhHue Khuu and Andrew Poplaski, a son, Jonathan James Khuu Poplaski, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 5:06 a.m. on Nov. 17, 2022.
