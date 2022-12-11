Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Capetillo — To Ashley Guisinger and Carlos Capetillo Jr. of Toppenish, a daughter, Addisyn Grace Capetillo, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8:07 p.m. on Nov. 10, 2022.
Kelderman — To Jessica and Kyle Kelderman of Yakima, a daughter, Katherine Jo Kelderman, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 9:26 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2022. Grandparents are Katy and Kevin Foran of Yakima and Ray and Pam Brown of Venus, Texas.
Barragan — To Angelica Liebert and Jorge Barragan of Yakima, a daughter, Mila Rosa Barragan, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 4:04 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2022.
Pfifer — To Monica Herrera and Dominic Pfifer of Yakima, a son, Isaiah Daniel Pfifer Aceves, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, at 4:37 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2022.
Zeutenhorst — To Brittnee Rider and Alex Zeutenhorst of Yakima, a daughter, Ella Rose Zeutenhorst, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:59 a.m. on Nov. 28, 2022.
Canup — To Kassandra Roy and Jeremi Canup of Yakima, a son, Waylon Luther Canup, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 3:44 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2022.
Mendoza — To Yesenia Sanchez and Cristian Mendoza of Yakima, a son, Ismael Mendoza, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2022.
Brickey — To Katie and James Brickey of Yakima, a son, Raymond James Brickey, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 3:02 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2022.
Harris — To Darlene and Jason Harris of Yakima, a son, Jackson Michael Harris, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 11:16 a.m. on Nov. 25, 2022. Grandparents are Rolande Delmotte of Yakima, Joel Gutierrez of Yakima, Mike and Trina Harris of Selah and Scott and Pam Woodward of Yakima.
Villa — To Lisette Pizano and Anthony Villa of Yakima, a daughter, Alaiya Elena Villa, 7 pounds, at 1:57 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2022.
Salas — To Chelsea Tugade and Sergy Salas Ramirez of Wapato, a son, Vicente Matias Salas, 7 pounds, 15 ounces at 7:41 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2022.
