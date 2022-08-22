Prosser Memorial Health
Calzada — To Alexiaverduzco and Eric Calzada of Grandview, a son, 7 pounds 2.8 ounces, on July 1, 2022.
Davison — To Denine and Matthew Davison of Prosser, a son, 8 pounds 0.6 ounces, on July 3, 2022.
Sarmiento — To Sabrina Antunes and Carlos Sarmiento Jr. of Grandview, a daughter, 6 pounds 10.3 ounces, on July 5, 2022.
Martinez — To Letcia Rodriguez and Abelino Martinez of Sunnyside, a son, 8 pounds 9 ounces, on July 5, 2022.
Gonzalez — To Alexis Solis and Omar Gonzalez of Mabton, a daughter, 7 pounds 10.5 ounces, on July 6, 2022.
Bradshaw — To Amariah and Mark Bradshaw of Sunnyside, a daughter, 6 pounds 15 ounces, on July 6, 2022.
Flores — To Veronica Zavala and Saul Flores of Mabton, a son, 7 pounds 6 ounces, on July 7, 2022.
Chapa — To Karlanuvia Bustos Lopez and Ramsey Chapa of Grandview, a son, 7 pounds 9.3 ounces, on July 8, 2022.
Magana — To Rosa and Jorge Magana of Sunnyside, a son, 7 pounds 2.8 ounces, on July 12, 2022.
Esquivel — To Yuriana Aviles Arriola and Luis Esquivel of Sunnyside, a son, 7 pounds 3.2 ounces, on July 13, 2022.
Rios — To Andrea and Ruben Rios of Toppenish, a daughter, 7 pounds 13 ounces, on July 14, 2022.
Mondaca — To Kayla and Jose Mondaca of Union Gap, a daughter, 7 pounds 13.8 ounces, on July 14, 2022.
Olivera — To Maria De Jesus Ayala and Jose Olivera of Granger, a daughter, 8 pounds 13.3 ounces, on July 16, 2022.
Moreno — To Ariana Alvarez and Rene Moreno of Prosser, a son, 7 pounds 11.6 ounces, on July 17, 2022.
Shinn — To Kendra and Kolin Shinn of Toppenish, a daughter, 6 pounds 1.4 ounces, on July 18, 2022.
Wood — To Kristie and Jeffery Wood of Kennewick, a son, 10 pounds 4.5 ounces, on July 21, 2022.
Navarate — To Jessica Alcaide and Roberto Navarate of Sunnyside, a son, 7 pounds 14.1 ounces on July 22, 2022.
Ozuna — To Brianna M. Herrera and Elvterio Ozuna of Prosser, a daughter, 6 pounds 10.3 ounces, on July 26, 2022.
Saucedo — To Yesenia Garcia and Raul Saucedo of Grandview, a daughter, 8 pounds 5.1 ounces, on July 26, 2022.
Allen — To Devan Shea and Jarrod Allen of Selah, a daughter, 5 pounds 14 ounces, on July 27, 2022.
Driesen — To Kinsey and Richard Driesen of Sunnyside, a son, 8 pounds 5.4 ounces on July 27, 2002.
Campos — To Bambi Lopez and Damian Campos of Grandview, a daughter, 7 pounds, on July 27, 2022.
Rippner — To Caitlin and Devin Rippner of Prosser, a son, 5 pounds 9.5 ounces, on July 29, 2022.
Vargas — To Yuliana Ramirez and Jose Casas Vargas of Prosser, a son, 6 pounds 15.4 ounces, on July 31, 2022.
Valero — To Maria Pacheco and Carlos Valero of Toppenish, a daughter, 7 pounds 7 ounces, on July 31, 2022.
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Crowston — To Sara and Kyle Crowston of Yakima, a son, Luke Anthony Crowston, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 4:40 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2022. Grandparents are Jan and Chris Bowers of Kalispell, Montana, and Colleen and Craig Crowston of Yakima.
Pynch — To Kaitlin and Jeremy Pynch to Yakima, a son, Andrew Wayne Pynch, 7 pounds 15 ounces, at 10:12 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2022. Grandparents are Wayne and Judy Vickers and Tony and Diane Pynch, all of Yakima.
Myers — To Jade and John Myers of Yakima, a daughter, Annabel Lynn Myers, 5 pounds 14 ounces, at 10:10 a.m. on Aug. 10, 2022.
Matson — To Courtney Dunleavy and Richard Matson of Walla Walla, a son, Odin Ray Lee Matson, 8 pounds 3.3 ounces, at 5:50 a.m. on Aug. 7, 2022. Grandparents are Mike and Donna Dunleavy and Rick Matson, all of Walla Walla.
George — To Rachell Marek of White Swan, a daughter, Penelope Justina Edith George, 7 pounds 2 ounces, at 4:59 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2022. Grandparents are Richard and Karen Marek of White Swan and Randy George of Goldendale.
Moreno — To Michaela and Efrain Moreno of Zillah, a daughter, Kaliyah Ziamara Moreno, 7 pounds 3.6 ounces, at 12:28 a.m. on Aug. 12, 2022.
