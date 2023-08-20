MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital
Garcia — To Jesus Garcia and Jessica Sanchez-Cuevas of Yakima, a daughter, Isabel Carina Garcia, 6 pounds, 12.9 ounces, at 5:04 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2023.
Soto Ramos — To Gustavo Soto Ontiveros and Angeles Ramos of Yakima, a daughter, Zoe Soto Ramos, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2023.
Halley — To Thomas Halley and Haydee Gutierrez of Moxee, a girl, Alyssa Halley, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 9:22 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2023.
