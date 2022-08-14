Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Gonzalez — To Tahis Gonzalez Jarquin and David Largaespada Vargas of Yakima, a daughter, Hannah Valentina Largaespada Gonzalez, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, at 11:08 a.m. on July 27, 2022.
De La Cruz — To LaCrissa Marie Lewis-Strong and Bernabe De La Cruz of Wapato, a daughter, Melody Star De La Cruz, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 12:17 a.m. on July 27, 2022. Grandparents are George and Ginger Visaya and Ramiro and Isabel De La Cruz, all of Wapato.
Naasz — To Erica and Keel Naasz of Selah, a son, Kooper Lee Naasz, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 2:51 p.m. on July 26, 2022. Grandparents are Brenda and Dean Person of Selah and Jim Person of Naches and Sharon Naasz of Yakima.
Valencia — To Esmeralda Yesenia Valencia Chavez and Mario Angel Cruz of Yakima, a daughter, Aliah Maya Cruz Valencia, 6 pounds, 10.5 ounces, on July 25, 2022. Grandparents are Paula and Isidro Valencia and Sylvia Pena and Pedro Cruz, all of Yakima.
Nevarez — To Sonia Nevarez Gutierrez and Saul Nevarez Zuniga of Yakima, a son, Alfonso Nevarez, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 8:22 a.m. on July 25, 2022. Grandparents are Rosalina and Miguel Gutierrez of White Swan and Humberto and Rafaela Nevarez of Ellensburg.
Mu — To Li Wang and Peng Mu of Yakima, a son, Kevin Mu, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, on July 29, 2022.
De Vries — To Marissa Howat and AJ de Vries of Ellensburg, a son, Kai Samuel de Vries, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 1:46 p.m. on July 27, 2022. Grandparents are Bill Howat and Linda Roberts of Sunnyside and Henk and Tineke de Vries of Sneek, the Netherlands.
Paul — To Kylee Strunks and Matthew Paul of Yakima, a daughter, Kolette Lieuru Paul, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 1:15 p.m. on July 29, 2022. Grandparents are Bob and Karen Strunks of Enumclaw and Mike and Karen Paul of Granger.
