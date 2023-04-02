MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital
Soto — To Adriana Lopez and Pablo Soto Ambrosio Enrique of Yakima, a daughter, Alani Rose Soto, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 11:20 a.m. on March 13, 2022.
Hickman — To Madyson and Krigen Hickman of Yakima, a daughter, Layla Marie Hickman, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 1:18 a.m. on March 14, 2023.
Garcia — To Liliana Vargas and Hector Eduardo Garcia Reynoso of Moxee, a son, Elias Eduardo Garcia, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:39 a.m. on March 15, 2023. Grandparents are Regina Robles and Ernesto Garcia, all of Yakima.
Polina — To Bertha Reyes and Roberto Polina Jr. of Toppenish, a son, Nathan Alexander Polina, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:37 a.m. on March 15, 2023.
Alvarez — To A’lanna and Jesus Alvarez of Moxee, a son, Elijah Fermin Patterson Alvarez, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:56 p.m. on March 15, 2023. Grandparents are Lloyd Patterson of Yakima and Maria Nunez of Michochan, Mexico.
Hayes — To Emily and Michael Hayes of Yakima, a son, Carter Michael Hayes, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 2:19 p.m. on March 16, 2023.
Heaverlo — To Emily and Jordan Heaverlo of Selah, a daughter, Luci Leone Heaverlo, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 10:37 a.m. on March 19, 2023. Grandparents are Chuck and Julie Stillwaggen of Selah and Kathy Heaverlo of Birch Bay.
Cook — To Reneiva Rojas and Steven Ray Cook of Zillah, a daughter, Ayra Rae Lynne Cook, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 8:29 p.m. on March 19, 2023.
