MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital
Tannewasha — To Shawnnekka Tanewasha of Toppenish, a daughter, Ava Marie Tanewasha, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 1:45 p.m. on July 23 2023.
Cervantes — To Eva Quazeda and Tony Cervantes of Selah, a son, Adriel Emiliano Cervantes, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:15 a.m. on July 24, 2023.
Emmons — To Taylor Emmons and Jeremie Brown-Austin of Yakima, a son, Kairo Bel’Aire Brown-Austin, 9 pounds, 12 ounces, at 12:45 a.m. on July 23, 2023. Grandfather is Forrest Emmons of Yakima.
Mendoza — To Marissa Mendoza and Deiontay York of Yakima, a daughter, Kamila Nayeli Dior York Mendoza, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 9:01 a.m. on July 21, 2023.
Cortes — To Itzel Ponce and Juan Cortes of Wapato, a son, Javier Cortes, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 3:43 p.m. on July 22, 2023. Grandparents are Leonel Ponce and Maria Ponce of White Swan and Amador Cortes and Evangelina Gonzalez of Wapato.
Roduarte — To Yaneli Navarette and Jose Roduarte of Yakima, a daughter, Kali Luna Roduarte, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 11:53 a.m. on July 31, 2023. Grandparents are Maria Buenrrostra and Lucia Gutierrez, both of Yakima.
Bernal — To Mckenzie Landfair and Roman Bernal of Yakima, a son, Milo Lee Bernal, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 3:59 a.m. on July 29, 2023.
Lee — To Kelsey King and Justin Lee of Yakima, a son, Cohen Rae Lee, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 5:06 p.m. on July 29, 2023. Grandparents are Marty and Amanda King and Todd and Michele Lee.
Diaz — To Amanda and Gregorio Diaz of Yakima, a daughter, Isabella Lottie Diaz, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 9:50 p.m. on July 29, 2023.
Torres — To Tania Bucio and Rudy Torres of Yakima, a daughter, Nathalia Montserrat Hope Torres, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 10:07 p.m. on July 29, 2023.
Beckler — To Courtney and Michael Beckler of Yakima, a daughter, Millie Marie Beckler, 3 pounds, 10 ounces, at 3:28 p.m. on July 28, 2023.
Williams — To Cynthia and Luke Williams of Tieton, a son, Leo Daniel Williams, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, at 12:43 p.m. on July 27, 2023. Grandparents are Guillermo Chirino and Delores Avila, both of Mexico City; and Dan and Vanessa Williams of Tieton.
Gonzalez — To Sierra and Gabriel Gonzalez of Yakima, a son, Nikoli Lorenzo Gonzalez, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 7:08 p.m. on July 26, 2023.
