Prosser Memorial Hospital
Gutierrez — To Cristal and Fernando Gutierrez of Sunnyside, a son, 7 pounds, 12.1 ounces, on April 3, 2022.
Delgado-Amaro — To Luz Delgado and Seferino Amaro of Sunnyside, a son, 8 pounds, 8.5 ounces, on April 6, 2022.
Santos-Cisneros — To Abigail Santos and Eliud Cisneros of Granger, a son, 6 pounds, 14.5 ounces, on April 6, 2022.
Garcia — To Laura and Juan Garcia of Sunnyside, a son, 9 pounds, 0.3 ounces, on April 7, 2022.
Macias — To Maribel and Eduardo Macias of Grandview, a son, 8 pounds, 4.8 ounces, on April 7, 2022.
Robeldo-Hernandez — To Nadia Robledo Diaz and Samuel Hernandez Arias of Grandview, a son, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, on April 10, 2022.
Stairet — To Michelle and James Stairet of Prosser, a son, 8 pounds, 1.5 ounces, on April 11, 2022.
Herrera-Magana — To Norma Herrera and Francisco Magana Jr. of Grandview, a daughter, 5 pounds, 14.6 ounces, on April 16, 2022.
Cuevas-Vargas — To Stephanie Cuevas and Brayan Vargas Hernandez of Sunnyside, a daughter, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, on April 19, 2022.
Lopez — To Christina and Alfonso Lopez of Grandview, a son, 8 pounds, 7.2 ounces, on April 22, 2022.
Gatica-Mendez — To Fermina Gatica and Rodolfo Mendez of Sunnyside, a son, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, on April 23, 2022.
Bautista-Galvez — To Maria Bautista and Esteban Galvez of Mabton, a daughter, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, on April 26, 2022.
Hernadez-Carrasco — To Susy Hernandez and Jonathan Carrasco of Grandview, a son, 6 pounds, 0.1 ounces, on April 27, 2022.
Yakima Valley Memorial HospitalCortez Villalba — To Esmeralda Villalba and Pedro Alejandro Cortez of Yakima, a daughter, Rosalie Pauline Cortez Villalba, 5 pounds, 15.3 ounces, at 7:12 p.m. on April 22, 2022.
Urena — To Christina Urena and Martin Alejandro Urena-Pulido of Yakima, a son, Alejandro Agustin Urena, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 4:42 a.m. on April 22, 2022. Grandparents are Maria Urena of Granger and Jaime and Nelva Gonzalez of Wapato.
Heilman — To Brittany and Nicholas Heilman of Yakima, a daughter, Savannah Mae Heilman, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 8:38 a.m. on April 21, 2022.
Holmes — To Kimberly and Charles Holmes III of Yakima, a son, Wyatt Alexander Holmes, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 6:38 a.m. on April 22, 2022.
Saiz — To Laura Herrera and Pete J. Saiz of Harrah, a son, Pete J. Saiz, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 3:38 a.m. on April 21, 2022.
Hernandez-Salazar — To Nancy Salazar and Gabriel Hernandez Garcia of Tieton, a daughter, Yalitza Hernandez-Salazar, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 2:40 p.m. on April 19, 2022. Grandparents are Maria and Felipe Salazar of Guerrero, Mexico, and Cira Lopez and Marcelino Hernandez of Hidalgo, Mexico.
Watershed Birth Center
Rangel-Williams — To Alfredo Rangel Jr. and Dawnelda Williams of Yakima, a son, Emiliano Rangel-Williams, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 12:51 a.m. on May 14, 2022. Grandparents are Alfredo Rangel and Maria Bautista of Yakima, and Alfredo and Alana Guevara of Yakima.
