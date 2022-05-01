Leon — To Nyssa Leon of Yakima, a daughter, Ximenna Margarita Saucedo, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 5:06 p.m. on April 16, 2022. Grandparents are Jose Pedroza and Theresa Gutierrez of Yakima, and Rosalie Mendoza and Jesus Saucedo of Yakima.
Lopez Garcia — To Gloria Lopez and Josafat Garcia of Yakima, a daughter, Camila Eliett Garcia, at 4:30 p.m. on April 16, 2022. Grandparents are Jesus and Loreto Lopez of Aranza, Michoacán, Mexico, and Francisco and Teresa Garcia of Aranza, Michoacán, Mexico.
Cadavas Olney — To Clarizza Cadavas and Zachary Olney of Wapato, a son, Caleb Evan Olney, 7 pounds, 4.7 ounces, at 3:02 p.m. on April 16, 2022. Grandparents are Romeo and Lydia Cadavas of Wapato, and Douglas and Christine Olney of Wapato.
Godoy-Gomez Vargas — To Edith Godoy-Gomez and Martin Vargas of Yakima, a son, Ezekiel Martin Vargas-Godoy, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 9:50 p.m. on April 14, 2022.
Nogaki — To Ionela and Nathan Nogaki of Naches, a daughter, Sibel Gianina Nogaki, 6 pounds, 5.4 ounces, at 4:44 p.m. on April 15, 2022.
Brown — To Claire and Peter Brown of Yakima, a son, Declan Jay Brown, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 7:55 p.m. on April 18, 2022. Grandparents are Kevin and Ruth Kiley of Norton Shores, Mich., and Denny and Patti Brown of Yakima.
McGinty Zamora — To Brittney McGinty and Jesus Hinojosa Zamora of Yakima, a daughter, Heavenly Lily Hinojosa, 8 pounds, 2.8 ounces, at 4:17 p.m. on April 19, 2022. Grandparents are Vickie Turner and Zane McGinty of Yakima, and Martha Zamora of Yakima.
