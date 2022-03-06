Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Beason — To Gage Beason and Jennifer Gordon of Moxee, a daughter, Willow Rea Beason, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 12:28 p.m., Feb. 19, 2022. Grandparents are Niesha Gordon of Yakima and Rodney and Lisa Beason of Yakima.
Caballero Lozano — To Jonathan Caballero and Clarissa Lozano of Tieton, a son, Noah Caballero Lozano, 8 pounds, 4.5 ounces, at 2:29 a.m., Feb. 22, 2022.
Dwarshuis — To Tyler David and Jennifer Nicole Dwarshuis of Yakima, a son, Vincent Keith Dwarshuis, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 11:32 p.m., Feb. 15, 2022.
Febus — To Michael Ryan Febus and Aalyiha Tiffany Nicole Dodd of Union Gap, a son, Leo Alexander Febus, 9 pounds, 10 ounces, at 12:06 p.m., Feb. 21, 2022.
Flemming — To Drew and Michelle Fleming of Federal Way, a daughter, Winona Jane Flemming, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 12:37 p.m., Feb. 16, 2022.
Garcia — To Peter Daniel Garcia Jr. and Amanda Esquivel of Toppenish, a daughter, Amari Garcia, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 11:17 p.m., Feb. 14, 2022. Grandparents are Jaime and Adelina Esquivel of Toppenish, Peter Daniel Garcia Sr. of Toppenish, Mona Lisa Soliz of Granger. Great-grandparents are Juanita Castillo-Parsons of Toppenish.
George — To Raelynn Cynthia George of Wapato, a son, Alexander Ray George, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 1:37 a.m., Feb. 22, 2022. Grandparents are Tamara George of White Swan and Matthew George of Toppenish.
Hargreaves — To Matt and Brooke Hargreaves of Yakima, a son, Connor James Hargreaves, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, at 10:55 a.m., Nov. 30, 2021.
Kensinger — To Nicholas Alexander Rensinger and Calista Marie Nelson, a son, Otto Wolfé Kensinger, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, 6:40 a.m., Feb. 19, 2022.
Larson — To Jesse Robert and Ellen Christine Larson of Yakima, a son, Luke Steven Larson, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 6:35 p.m., Feb. 19, 2022. Grandparents are Brian and Allison McCrady of Longview and Steve and Julie Larson of Longview.
Miller-Vera — To Kirby Lee Miller and Graciela Miller-Vera, a daughter, Ziva Luna Miller-Vera, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 8:50 p.m., Feb. 16, 2022.
Moses — To Colby Moses and Ke-yara Rose Sam of Toppenish, a son, Colby Ardean Moses Jr., 6 pounds, 14.7 ounces, at 2:40 a.m., Feb. 15, 2022. Grandparents are Tahsheena S. Sam of White Swan and Lydia Owens of Toppenish.
Nesheiwat — Omar Nesheiwat and Meagan Foley of Zillah, a daughter, Katarina Elizabeth Nesheiwat, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 3:45 p.m., Feb. 18, 2022. Grandparents are Stacey Clark and Jeremy Foley of Zillah and Monir and Ahlam Nesheiwat of Queens, New York.
Patnode — To Josh and Brittany Patnode of Moxee, a daughter, River Rae Patnode, 7 pounds, 4.1 ounces, at 3:04 p.m., Feb. 15, 2022.
Pettit — To Christopher Pettit and Felicia Phillips of Yakima, a daughter, Izabel Rose Pettit, 10 pounds, 0.4 ounces, 10:35 a.m., Feb. 22, 2022. Grandparents are Amita Phillips of Yakima, Brian Peterson of Yakima and Curtis Pettit of Seattle.
Ramirez — To Fernando Froylan Ramirez Beltran and Dayanara Yeraldid Ramirez Tiznado, a daughter, Katherine Dayona Ramirez Ramirez, at 8:38 a.m., Feb. 21, 2022.
Sanchez Madrigal — To Luis Sanchez and Mariela Madrigal of Toppenish, a son, Andres Octavin Sanchez Madrigal, 6 pounds, 4.5 ounces, at 10:41 a.m., Feb. 20, 2022.
Torres — To Arturo and Brittany Michelle Torres, a daughter, Penelope Noelle Torres, 7 pounds, 5.9 ounces, at 1:24 p.m., Feb. 15, 2022. Grandparents are Tim and Diana Weaver of Tacoma and Jose and Jovita Torres of Mexico.
Wesen — To Christopher and Alayna Wesen of Yakima, a daughter, Katherine May Wesen, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 6:41 a.m., Feb. 23, 2022. Grandparents are Michael and Pamela Alamos of Yakima and Richard and Sharon Wesen of Bow.
Willey — To Karl and Shannon Willey of Selah, a son, George Dylan Willey, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 11:54 a.m., Feb. 16, 2022.
