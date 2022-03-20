Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Scott — To Brittney Nash and Stuart Scott of Wapato, a son, Jayden Bear Scott, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 12:52 a.m. on March 2, 2022. Grandparents are Bonita Nash and Rory Walterman of White Swan, and Sharlene Blackeater and Albert Scott of Goldendale.
Cortez Bravo — To Amber Jones Cortez and Alejandro Bravo of Yakima, a son, Angelio Rey Bravo, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 8:48 a.m. on Feb. 28, 2022. Grandparents are Pamela Carter and Darryl Jones of Yakima, and Victoria and Salvador Bravo of Yakima.
Jaramillo Boisselle — To Elizabeth Jaramillo and Benjamin Boisselle of Harrah, a daughter, Autumn Lynn Boiselle Jaramillo, 5 pounds, 4 ounces, at 4:48 a.m. on Feb. 28, 2022.
Snodgrass — To Megan and Aaron Snodgrass of Yakima, a daughter, Annabelle Snodgrass, 7 pounds, 11.2 ounces, at 3:35 a.m. on March 2, 2022.
White Walksnice — To Kenya White and Derek Walksnice of Toppenish, a son, Leif Obsidian Walksnice, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 4:27 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2022. Grandparents are Mary Gardee Suazo and Ken Bear Chief (deceased) of Wapato, and Roma Sohappy of Eden Valley.
Smith Brown — To Cassidy Smith and George Brown of Zillah, a son, Sebastian William Smith-Brown, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:05 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2022. Grandparent is Lisa-Marie Hill of Zillah.
Casanova Martinez — To Magali Casanova and Sergio Martinez of Yakima, a son, Jacob Alexander Martinez, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 1:32 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2022.
Orozco — To Alexa Orozco of Yakima, a son, Luka, 9 pounds, 9 ounces, at 4:52 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2022. Grandparents are Tara Altamirano and Ramon Orozco of Yakima, and Sandie and Doug Myers of Yakima.
Basurto Sanchez — To Victoria Basurto and Marcos Alex Sanchez of Yakima, a son, Alexander Marcos Sanchez, 9 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:00 a.m. on Feb. 24, 2022. Grandparents are Omar and Adriana Basurto of Yakima, and Guadalupe Sanchez and Dyanna Moss Harrington of Yakima.
Sanchez Porras Santos — To Marina Sanchez Porras and Luis Santos Corona of Yakima, a son, Henry Santos, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 4:10 a.m. on Feb. 24, 2022.
Turner — To Karlene and Alexander Turner of Yakima, a daughter, Josephine Amelia Turner. Grandparents are Randy and Shelley Stevenson of Yakima, and Blaine and Jodi Turner of Yakima.
Avila and Vasquez — To Dulce Avila and Hiovani Vasquez of Moxee and Wapato, a son, Mateo Vasquez, 5 pounds, 11.3 ounces, at 4:06 a.m. on Feb. 23, 2022.
Henyan — To Justine and Michael Henyan of Moxee, a daughter, Ellis Rose Henyan, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 3:24 p.m. on March 11, 2022. Grandparents are Tom and Darlene Daniels of Yakima, and Scott and Carolyn Henyan of Yakima.
Starr Umtuch — To Darion Starr and Rosella Umtuch of Granger, a son, Anthony Gabriel Starr Umtuch, 10 pounds, 10 ounces, at 4:10 a.m. on March 11, 2022. Grandparents are Brenda Woodward and Leander Yahtin of Wapato, and Catherine Sherwood and Alec Beavert of White Swan.
