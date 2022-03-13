Prosser Memorial Health
McMinimee — To Kylie and Stetson McMinimee, a daughter, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, on Feb. 2, 2022.
Montoya Arriaga — To Maria Montoya and Cesar Arriaga, a daughter, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, on Feb. 5, 2022.
Hernandez Gonzalez — To Yvonne Hernandez and Estevan Gonzalez, a daughter, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, on Feb. 9, 2022.
Huibregtse — To Casey and Ryan Huibregtse, a daughter, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, on Feb. 10, 2022.
Patterson — To Jillian and Daniel Patterson, a daughter, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, on Feb. 15, 2022.
Atilano — To Petra and Oscar Atilano, a daughter, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, on Feb. 21, 2022.
Quigley — To Italia and DJ Quigley, a daughter, 5 pounds, 11 ounces, on Feb. 21, 2022.
Escareno Aguilar — To Esmeralda Escareno and Angel Aguilar, a daughter, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, on Feb. 23, 2022.
Policarpo Stuber — To Blanca Policarpo and Marvin Stuber, a son, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, on Feb. 23, 2022.
Watershed Birth Center
Holmes — To Luke and Chelsey (Verwey) Holmes, Yakima, a daughter, Holly Holmes, 7 pounds, 15.25 ounces, at 12:17 a.m. on March 5, 2022. Grandparents are Mark and Laura Johnson of Yakima, and Jon and Nancy Verwey of White Swan.
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital
Corona — To Yaneth Acosta and Miguel Corona of Yakima, a daughter, Galilea Corona, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 4:53 p.m. on March 4, 2022. Grandparents are Eugenia Sanchez and Mateo Acosta of Michoacan, Mexico, and Candelario Corona and Angelica Camarena of North Hollywood, Calif.
Garcia — To Kimberly and Pedro Garcia of Yakima, a son, Cash Pedro Garcia, 8 pounds 10 ounces, at 1:40 p.m. on March 4, 2022. Grandparents are Jesse and Diane Jimenez and Ernestino and Genciela Garcia, all of Yakima.
Issel-Verstrate — To Katrin Issel and Skyler Verstrate of Selah, a son, Rowan James Issel-Verstrate, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 10:34 p.m. on March 3, 2022.
